One dies in Hilton Head Island hit-and-run Monday

An unidentified pedestrian died Monday morning in a hit-and-run on Hilton Head Island. The victim was crossing Gumtree Road, near Squire Pope Road around 7 a.m. when an unidentified vehicle traveling east struck the person. The victim died from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway patrol is investigating the collision.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not received the victim’s body as of noon Monday, Coroner David Ott said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.