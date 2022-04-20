One dies after shooting on I-10 near Louisiana Avenue; detectives search for suspect

One person was killed in a shooting on Interstate-10 and two others were injured, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

A car was eastbound on I-10 near mile marker 105, which is past the Louisiana Avenue exit. At about 2 a.m. Monday, shots were fired, killing one person and injuring two others, who were taken to a local hospital, department spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said in a release.

Information is limited, Ponseti said. An arrest has not yet been made.

Anyone with any information should call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211, Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477 or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

