One dies from suspected fentanyl exposure in southeast Fresno, police say

A suspected fentanyl exposure claimed the life of one person and another person was recovering at a Fresno hospital, police said Thursday.

The Fresno Fire Department responded around 5:15 p.m. to Fourth Street near Harvey Avenue for a medical call involving a hazardous material and found two people inside the home with symptoms similar to fentanyl exposure, police said.

Both patients were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. One patient, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, officer Felipe Uribe said, but information on the surviving patient was not available.

Fresno Fire called the Fresno Police Department to assist before the investigation was turned over to federal officials because of possible fentanyl exposure.

The High Impact Investigation Team was called in, Uribe said, adding the team is made up of local and state law enforcement, as well as the FBI.

“They get called out to incidents like this to specifically deal with the fentanyl,” he said.