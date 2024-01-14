One dies after tree falls into Lake Oswego house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego officials confirmed one person died when a tree fell into their home during the wicked and windy winter storm Saturday.

The tree collapsed into the home in the West Lake area of Lake Oswego, authorities told KOIN 6 News.

Mid-afternoon Saturday, the City of Lake Oswego declared a state of emergency “due to impacts from extreme wind and dangerous conditions,” according to a social media post, adding that they are “experiencing many trees falling, tree debris, and power outages throughout the city. It is dangerous to be outdoors. Since this morning, more than 100 trees have fallen down throughout the city limits.”

They advise reserving calls to 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

