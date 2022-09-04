An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night and two others injured in a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood.

Police were called to the 200 block of North King Street around 9:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in regard to a shooting.

One of those shot, Omar Hardin of Gastonia, died early Saturday at a hospital.

Two others who were shot, an 18-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, suffered serious injures and were admitted to the hospital, according to Gastonia Police.

Police had not made an arrest in the case as of Saturday night.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

Police lights

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: One dies after triple shooting in Gastonia