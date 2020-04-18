One Differ Group Holding Company Limited (HKG:6878) Broker Just Cut Their Revenue Forecasts By 19%

Today is shaping up negative for Differ Group Holding Company Limited (HKG:6878) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the solo analyst covering Differ Group Holding, is for revenues of CN¥2.0b in 2020, which would reflect a definite 13% reduction in Differ Group Holding's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analyst was foreseeing CN¥2.4b of revenue in 2020. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Differ Group Holding, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

The consensus price target fell 16% to CN¥1.14, with the analyst clearly less optimistic about Differ Group Holding's valuation following this update.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 13% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 52% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.4% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Differ Group Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that the analyst slashing their revenue forecasts for Differ Group Holding this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Differ Group Holding after today.

As you can see, the analyst clearly isn't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Differ Group Holding's financials, such as its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

