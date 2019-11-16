This is the one dish chefs agree should disappear from Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner brings thoughts of turkey, stuffing and sweet potato casserole. But one of those things chefs want you to stop adding to the menu -- sweet potato casserole.

Why? It's like an appetizer dessert!

The dish which is sweet potatoes and sugar topped with toasted marshmallows is a delight for children of all ages. Yet even though the regular people love it, chef's disagree on the casserole's positive qualities.

"There's no texture, no balance -- just sweet on sweet and soft on soft. The premise of the dish frustrates me," said Michael Symon from ABC's "The Chew."

Guy Fieri spoke about the dish and said: "There's nothing I like about it at all." Really? Not even toasted marshmallows?

The community of professional chefs might not like the dish, but this is America, and a side dish that is full of sugar certainly not going anywhere.

