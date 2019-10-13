One Doctor. 25 Deaths. How Could It Have Happened?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dad was dying, the doctor told James Allen’s family members as they clustered by his hospital bed.

Allen’s family was stunned. He had suffered a heart attack and was on a ventilator in the hushed intensive care unit of Mount Carmel West, a Catholic hospital in a working-class corner of Columbus. But Allen, 80, had been stabilized, his family said. He could squeeze his son’s hand. His family still believed he would return home to his bedridden wife and his backyard tomatoes.

But as the graveyard shift began that night in May 2018, the new doctor who had taken over, William Husel, said Allen was in complete organ failure, his family said. Husel offered to give Allen comfort medication and said he would “go quickly” after the family agreed to remove him from a ventilator, Allen’s daughter, Lisa Coleman, said. Then, prosecutors said, the doctor ordered up a fatally large dose of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Now Husel is charged with killing 25 patients, including Allen, with overdoses of fentanyl, a drug that has led to tens of thousands of deaths on the streets but is also a potent, effective painkiller for critically ill patients. The prosecution is one of the largest medical-murder cases in years, and it has exposed glaring lapses that patients’ families and lawyers said allowed the deaths to continue undetected for years.

“We felt like we had no other choice,” Coleman said. “They never said anything about a lethal dose.”

Husel, 43, has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Jose Baez, criticized the prosecution as “an indictment on comfort care,” and said Husel had provided medication to ease the suffering of dying patients.

“He dedicated his life to medicine, to helping others, to helping these specific patients,” Baez said. “He exercised livesaving procedures for many of these patients that he’s now accused of killing.”

The doctor’s trial, set for next spring, is likely to be fought along the murky borderlands between life and death, where medical and legal debates still rage over how to treat the dying.

Opioids are widely used at the end of life to treat pain and shortness of breath, and experts in critical care said they are intended to be prescribed carefully and only in response to a patient’s symptoms.

“I do not want to hasten death,” said Ryan Nash, director of the Center for Bioethics at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “We try to care for the dying. We don’t try to control the dying process.”

Prosecutors have not publicly discussed any motive but said Husel clearly intended for his patients to die. They argued that the amounts of fentanyl he prescribed were five to 20 times higher than recommended doses, and had no medical purpose.

But Husel’s lawyer said the proper doses are not so black-and-white in such cases, and can vary depending on a patient’s drug tolerance, level of pain, weight and response to medication.

Already, the case has added to a roster of nearly 150 medical providers around the world who have been accused of killing or assaulting multiple patients since 1970. About 30 have been convicted in the United States, according to researchers.

While the cases affect a statistically tiny number of patients, they reveal how medical professionals can exploit blind spots in health care systems.

In Husel’s case, a federal investigation found that there were few safeguards to prevent excessive doses. The hospital said it had never learned of a criminal incident in his past, and questions remain about whether he met the hospital’s requirements to be a critical care doctor.

“It’s got red flags all over the place,” said Gerald Leeseberg, a lawyer representing 17 families in wrongful-death lawsuits against Mount Carmel. The hospital has already paid $13 million in settlements, and its chief executive and chief clinical officer have stepped down; more than 20 employees have been fired.

Beginning in September 2014, prosecutors said, Husel prescribed oversize doses of fentanyl to patients — most of them gravely ill — at two hospitals in the Mount Carmel Health System in central Ohio. One patient, Melissa Penix, was given 20 100-microgram vials, about 20 times the upper end of a dose recommended by Food and Drug Administration guidelines. Allen was given an injection of 1,000 micrograms.