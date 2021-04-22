One dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer's vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·4 min read
pfizer vaccine distribution UK
A nurse prepares to inject staff with the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at Bradley Manor residential care home in Belfast on December 9, 2020. Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

  • A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech of AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine reduced infections by 65% in a UK survey of about 275,000 people.

  • Effectiveness rose to 72% against COVID-19 with symptoms.

  • Antibody responses lasted for up to 10 weeks for both vaccines, the study found.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can give people significant protection against the disease for at least 10 weeks, a UK study of about 375,000 people suggests.

There was a 65% reduction in COVID-19 infections overall after one dose of either the AstraZeneca-Oxford University or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, study authors from Oxford said in a press briefing on Thursday. Protection from a single dose probably holds up for at least 10 weeks, based on measurements of antibody levels.

The vaccines are intended to be given as two injections, spaced several weeks apart. But the UK has pursued a strategy of delaying the second vaccine dose for up to 12 weeks to give more people a first injection. The study provides evidence supporting that strategy, said Sarah Walker, a professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at Oxford who led the survey.

"But people must get their second dose," she added.

Getting a second dose of Pfizer's vaccine boosted people's protection. Researchers found that in people who'd had both doses, the vaccine reduced the number of overall infections by 90%. There's not enough data yet to draw any conclusions on AstraZeneca's shot. Doses of Pfizer's shot are supposed to be given three weeks apart, while AstraZeneca jabs can be given four to 12 weeks apart.

The studies provide more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines work

The data provide the latest real-world evidence that coronavirus vaccines are highly effective at halting the virus. Another real-world study from Israel published in February showed Pfizer's vaccine was 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 with symptoms when two doses were given 21 days apart.

The UK results come from the National COVID-19 Infection Survey conducted by Oxford University, the Office of National Statistics and the Department of Health and Social Care. The Oxford researchers who led the study were not involved in the coronavirus vaccine work with AstraZeneca.

The researchers collected 3.9 million random nasal coronavirus swabs from more than 218,000 UK households between December 2020 and April. They then looked at how many people got infected with the coronavirus, and checked whether or not those people were immunized.

"The benefit of this study is learning real world effectiveness," said Sarah Walker, a professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at Oxford who led the survey. "The scale of the study is helpful here in determining what is going on in a range of different ages and groups."

The results were released as two studies posted as pre-prints on Friday, and have not yet been scrutinized by other experts in a peer review.

To figure out how long protection may last, the authors also looked at the antibodies the body creates in response to being vaccinated. Antibodies are one part of the natural defenses against infection that vaccines are intended to stimulate.

Antibodies from the vaccines lasted for at least 10 weeks

They found that after one dose of either vaccine, antibodies persisted for at least 10 weeks, across all age groups. A second dose of Pfizer's shot boosted antibody levels. Results aren't provided for a time period longer than 10 weeks.

Pfizer has released data showing that protection from its vaccine lasts for at least six months. Still, some medical experts have suggested that people may need annual boosters to maintain protection over time.

The UK study didn't look at whether the vaccines prevented hospitalization or death. Another pre-print study from Scotland posted on February 22 suggested that one vaccine dose helps protect against hospitalizations, but effectiveness waned after five weeks.

The Oxford scientists cautioned that immunized individuals can still get COVID-19 and transmit the virus, even if at a lower rate than those who have not had a COVID-19 shot at all.

They did find that a single dose of either vaccine provided more protection against infections associated with a high level of virus particles, known as a viral load. People with a higher level of the virus may be more likely to transmit the virus to others.

The vaccines also worked well at preventing symptomatic cases of coronavirus. There was a 72% reduction in symptomatic infections, but just a 57% reduction in infections that didn't cause symptoms after one dose.

"The people with symptoms are those who could potentially end up in hospital," Walker said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 3rd dose may be needed 18 months from last COVID vaccine jab: MOH official

    While vaccines can protect you against COVID-19 for up to 18 months, a booster dose may eventually be needed.

  • The scientist behind Pfizer's vaccine says people will likely need a 3rd COVID-19 shot and yearly doses

    BioNTech's chief medical officer said the COVID-19 vaccine would be similar to the annual flu shot as immunity wanes over time.

  • Top Trump ally Lindsey Graham praises Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for refusing to abolish the filibuster

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged his caucus to publicly praise the two Democratic lawmakers.

  • CDC is considering revising its outdoor mask guidance. Here's what health experts say.

    Some health experts are increasingly calling for mask restrictions to be eased for outdoor activities.

  • UK vaccination studies find significant drop in COVID-19 infections

    COVID-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 65% after a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine in UK research, which scientists said showed the real-world impact of the nation's immunisation campaign against the pandemic. Crucially, the research was conducted at a time when a new and more infectious variant of the coronavirus, called B1.1.7, was dominant in Britain, but still found vaccination was just as effective in elderly people and those with underlying health conditions as it was in the young and healthy. "These real-world findings are extremely promising," health minister James Bethell said in a statement as the data were published.

  • Officials may recommend Johnson & Johnson vaccine resume use 'as soon as this weekend'

    The pause of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States might be days away from coming to an end, according to a new report. Federal health authorities are "leaning toward" recommending resuming use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, "possibly as soon as this weekend," The Washington Post reported on Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 13 called for a pause of the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" due to "six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving" the vaccine. On Friday, a meeting of a CDC advisory group is scheduled to take place, and the panel could recommend the vaccine be put back in use. According to the Post, officials will likely not recommend age restrictions for the vaccine but may recommend it come with a warning. That would be a similar step to the one taken by the European Medicines Agency, which said that "unusual blood clots" should be "listed as very rare side effects" of the vaccine, but determined that its benefits outweigh its risks. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky while speaking to NBC's Today on Thursday said that she didn't want to "get ahead" of the advisory committee, but is "really hopeful that we'll be able to use the vaccine soon." Walensky also noted to the Post that the government has only seen a "handful" of additional blood clotting cases and that "we are not being inundated with things that we are concerned about," while Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said the lack of a "huge avalanche" of clotting cases is a "great relief." More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyHow to vaccinate the anti-vaxxers

  • China administers 200 million vaccine doses domestically

    Around 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far inside China, with an emphasis on front-line workers, university students and people living in border areas, health officials said. China is ramping up vaccination efforts after a slow start that was due in part to the virtual elimination of domestic transmission of the coronavirus. China has approved five domestically produced vaccines and exported millions of doses, although some scientists believe they provide less protection that those by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

  • A Florida couple tried to host their wedding at a $5.7 million mansion that wasn't theirs. Then the owner showed up.

    A couple planned their wedding day at a 16,000-square-foot Florida estate. The only problem - they didn't have permission to use the property.

  • Coronavirus cases aren't budging — even after vaccinations doubled

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe U.S. is pumping out coronavirus vaccines by the millions, but the coronavirus isn’t slowing down.The big picture: This spring has seen a surge in vaccinations but almost no change in the coronavirus’ spread, leaving the U.S. with an outbreak that’s still too big.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: In the last week of February, the U.S. was averaging 65,686 new coronavirus cases per day. Now, eight weeks later, we’re averaging 64,814 new cases per day.And yet, over the same eight-week period, the U.S. has administered more than 65 million vaccine doses — roughly doubling the number of Americans who have gotten at least one shot.Between the lines: You would think that doubling the number of vaccinated Americans would produce at least some decline in coronavirus’ spread. But that hasn’t happened.More contagious variants of COVID-19 — particularly the variant first discovered in the U.K. — have become the dominant strains within the U.S. over the spring. That would normally cause a big jump in new cases, while vaccinations would normally cause a big drop in new cases. The two may simply be canceling each other out, leaving the U.S.’ outbreak frozen at around 65,000 new cases per day.Deaths have fallen significantly, to an average of about 700 per day, down from a peak of nearly 3,500 per day.But 65,000 cases per day is still too many cases. It leaves the unvaccinated — a group that still includes a lot of vulnerable people — at risk of serious illness. And it leaves the door open to more new variants, which could cause COVID-19 to stay with us for years, in varying degrees of severity.Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.

  • Over 400 Asian New Yorkers Sign a Letter Against Andrew Yang's Mayoral Bid

    More than 400 Asian Americans in New York City have signed a letter opposing Andrew Yang's bid for mayor, arguing that "representation alone is simply not enough." Yang, who promised a monthly universal basic income of $1,000 as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, announced his mayoral campaign at a rally in Upper Manhattan in January.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations tumble among US senior citizens

    COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plunged more than 70% since the start of the year, and deaths among them appear to have tumbled as well, dramatic evidence the vaccination campaign is working. COVID-19 deaths among people of all ages in the U.S. have plummeted to about 700 per day on average, compared with a peak of over 3,400 in mid-January. “What you’re seeing there is exactly what we hoped and wanted to see: As really high rates of vaccinations happen, hospitalizations and death rates come down," said Jodie Guest, a public health researcher at Emory University.

  • Tesla CEO Musk puts $100 million jolt into quest for carbon removal

    (Reuters) -Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday offered inventors $100 million in prize money to develop ways to fight global warming by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or ocean. In January, Musk announced his intention to offer $100 million in prizes and set out the contest rules on Thursday, Earth Day. What organizers called the "largest incentive prize in history" will last for four years through Earth Day, 2025.

  • Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith missed vote on the anti-Asian hate crimes bill while attending Daunte Wright's funeral

    Hundreds of mourners gathered in Minneapolis Thursday to remember the 20-year-old father, including Minnesota politicians and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

  • HBO Max subscriber numbers aren’t great news for the Snyder Cut

    Few modern movies have generated as much discussion and intrigue as Justice League. Zack Snyder planned to follow up Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with an incredibly ambitious superhero team-up movie, but personal tragedy forced him to step away from the project, at which point Warner Bros. brought in The Avengers director Joss Whedon to finish what Snyder had started. The end result was a giant mess that failed to satisfy the fans or convert the detractors. This, of course, is what led to the rise of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. What seemed like a pipe dream eventually became reality when Warner Bros. announced that it was teaming up with Zack Snyder to bring his original vision for the project to life. On March 18th, 2021, Zack Snyder's Justice League was officially released on HBO Max, and in a pleasantly surprising turn of events, virtually everyone seemed to think it was an improvement over the theatrical release. But what did it do for AT&T's streaming service? On Thursday, AT&T shared its first-quarter earnings for 2021. WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T, announced that the HBO Max streaming service gained 2.7 million domestic subscribers in the first quarter of the year, jumping from 41.5 million US subscribers at the end of 2020 to 44.2 million subscribers at last count. As CNBC points out, those gains aren't especially impressive when compared to other top streaming services. Even with subscriber growth slowing, Netflix still managed to add 4 million subscribers over the same three-month stretch. Disney hasn't shared Q2 earnings yet, but in Q1 2021 (which ended on January 2nd), Disney+ added 21.2 million accounts globally. In other words, HBO Max isn't exactly keeping pace with its biggest rivals. This suggests that the Snyder Cut wasn't the driving force that AT&T expected it to be when it spent a reported $30 million to $70 million for director Zack Snyder to shoot additional footage and finish scenes that had been left on the cutting room floor the first time around. If AT&T is unsatisfied with the impact that Zack Snyder's Justice League had on HBO Max, it's hard to imagine calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse will hold much weight. While Zack Snyder's Justice League was an HBO Max exclusive, the movies WarnerMedia has been releasing on the streaming service and in theaters simultaneously seem to be having the desired effect. "The same-day release of movies in theaters and on HBO Max has been a success. It has provided theaters with a steady flow of content in a pandemic-challenged environment," said AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches. "And it's also been a great catalyst for subscriber growth at HBO Max. The success of Godzilla vs. Kong at both the box office and on HBO Max bears this out. It had the largest domestic box office of any other movie in the last year while also having the largest viewing audience of any other film or show on HBO Max since launched. And films such as Godzilla vs. Kong attract new retail customers who are staying because they enjoy other content on the platform." At $14.99 a month, HBO Max is one of the more expensive streaming services on the market, but the introduction of a cheaper ad-supported plan later this year could drive growth in a way the Snyder Cut didn't.

  • Fully-vaccinated dorm resident among 8 local cases in Singapore infected with COVID variants

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (22 April) confirmed eight local cases of two contagious COVID-19 variants.

  • Wizards rookie Deni Avdija reportedly suffers broken ankle on gruesome fall

    Deni Avdija's rookie season is reportedly over.

  • Boise woman killed in California skydiving accident was a ‘free spirit,’ loved ones say

    “My mom’s life makes me want to live a more full life,” her daughter said.

  • How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

    How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also determine if, when and how often additional shots might be needed. “We only have information for as long as the vaccines have been studied," said Deborah Fuller, a vaccine researcher at the University of Washington. To fight off intruders like viruses, our immune systems also have another line of defense called B and T cells, some of which can hang around long after antibody levels dwindle.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A little extra may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.