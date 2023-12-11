One Dover burglary suspect arrested. Police seek help finding alleged accomplice.

DOVER − A Sanford, Maine man has been charged by city police on allegations he burglarized three Dover businesses last week, though a suspect accused of aiding him in the process remains at-large.

The Dover Police Department announced Monday that Sanford resident Thomas Hendrix, 40, has been charged with multiple counts of burglary. He was already being held at the York County Jail, where he was being held on an unrelated offense, and was charged with the new counts by the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Hendrix will remain in custody at the York County Jail and has also been charged with being a fugitive from justice.

However, fellow Sanford resident Diana Bishop, 59, is accused by Dover police of aiding Hendrix by transporting him to Dover and the burglarized businesses, though she has not been caught. Bishop is additionally being charged with multiple burglary counts.

Dover police say Bishop was last known to be located in the Sanford or Biddeford, Maine area. Authorities described her as white, roughly 5 feet, four inches tall, and about 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police added she drives a white 2001 Toyota Camry with a Maine license plate reading “1208XW.”

City police report no information provided to the department suggests Bishop is “armed or violent.” Still, “the public is asked to not confront Bishop and rather to call their local police department,” the department’s Monday announcement states.

The alleged burglaries occurred between the overnight hours of Sunday, Dec. 3 and Monday, Dec. 4, according to city police. The three affected businesses, two salons and one restaurant, are all located in the north end of Dover.

“The investigation revealed that money and supplies had been stolen by a male suspect who unlawfully entered the buildings,” police reported Monday.

Police have not specified how much money and what range of supplies Hendrix allegedly escaped with.

Dover detectives partnered with Maine authorities to identify Hendrix and Bishop. City police obtained warrants for their arrests last Friday, Dec. 8.

Police in Sanford, Biddeford and Kennebunkport, Maine have aided Dover police in the investigation.

Members of the public with more information about the incident are asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (603) 742-4646. Anonymous tips may be called into the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or online at dovernhcrimeline.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Dover NH burglary suspect arrested. Police searching for accomplice.