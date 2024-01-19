One driver dies in fatal Aiken County collision, the SC Highway Patrol says

One person died in a fatal collision Thursday afternoon in Aiken County, 10 miles from Wagener, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

A 2023 Honda Accord was going west about 2 p.m. on New Holland Road and crossing State Route 39, when it collided with a 2008 International bucket truck going south on State Route 39, the highway patrol said.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene.

The names of those involved in the collision were not released by the highway patrol.