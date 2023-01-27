One driver dies in three-vehicle crash in Salisbury

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said.

At about 6:36 a.m., officers of the Salisbury Police Department responded to the area of West Isabella Street and West Salisbury Parkway in reference to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers observed three vehicles involved, all having sustained heavy damage.

Officers immediately began to render aid to the occupants while they awaited the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.

According to initial investigation reports, a 2019 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Nanticoke Road and proceeded through the intersection, crossing over West Salisbury Parkway. Upon passing through the intersection, the GMC Sierra collided with two other vehicles. The other vehicles involved were a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2022 Dodge Charger.

The operator of the GMC Sierra was identified as 58-year-old Robert Edward Lee Noble of Quantico. Noble was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and later pronounced dead by medical staff. The occupants of the other vehicles were also transported from the scene to TidalHealth. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction team is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation and requesting that anyone with information contact Cpl. Foy 2146 of the Salisbury Police Department 410-548-3165, Ext 1146.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

