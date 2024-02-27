One driver injured in three-vehicle crash west of Willmar, Minnesota

Feb. 27—WILLMAR

— One driver was injured in a three-vehicle crash reported Tuesday morning, west of the city of Willmar on U.S. Highway 12.

According to a

crash report

from the

Minnesota State Patrol,

Lah Kaw Htoo, 40, of Willmar, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle was struck from behind, causing the three-car collision. He was transported to the CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The crash was reported at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 12 at mile marker 66 within St. Johns Township, near Pennock.

According to the State Patrol, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 12. Htoo was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry. A 2021 Toyota Rav 4 SUV was driven by Saw Raw, 61, of Willmar.

A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 22-year-old Katelin Grace Wentzell, of

Kerkhoven,

was also traveling eastbound behind the other two vehicles. According to the crash report, the Trailblazer struck the Camry, causing the Camry to hit the Rav 4.

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash and alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

Wentzell and Raw were uninjured, according to the report.

All three drivers were the only listed occupants in their vehicles. Htoo and Raw were wearing seatbelts. Wentzell was not wearing her seat belt, according to the State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Kerkhoven Fire and Ambulance, CentraCare Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad.