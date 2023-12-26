One driver killed, another hospitalized as SUVs crash at intersection, SC cops say

One driver was killed and another was injured Monday when two SUVs crashed at an intersection in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6 p.m. on Christmas Day in Sumter County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2002 Cadillac Escalade was driving east on Bell Road, and at the intersection with U.S. 76 it collided with a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to Glover.

The Cadillac driver died, Glover said.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Cadillac driver.

The Chevy driver was taken to an area hospital, Glover said. Further information on that driver’s condition was not available.

The Highway Patrol did not say if there were any other occupants in either SUV. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the SUVs to collide was not available, and the Highway Patrol did not say if the crash remains under investigation.

Through Saturday, 950 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 29 people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 30 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.