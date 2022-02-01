One driver shoots at another during road rage confrontation in Longmont

Feb. 1—A man was shot at Thursday night after he pulled over on Martin Street in Longmont to confront another driver who had almost caused a crash.

No injuries were reported.

The man was driving southbound on Martin Street, just north of Boston Avenue about 7:45 p.m. Thursday when another male driver attempted to pass him and both vehicles almost collided, Longmont police spokesperson Robin Ericson wrote in an email.

Both drivers pulled over and exited their vehicles, she said. The second driver, who had tried to pass the first driver, began shouting expletives, displayed a handgun and started shooting in the general direction of the man. The second driver was in a white Chevrolet or GMC van, estimated to be a 2010 model with temporary tags.

The first driver was not struck. Both drivers got back in their vehicles and left the area.

Ericson said it is unclear how many shots were fired.

Ericson said the incident is a reminder of why it's important not to get into a confrontation with another driver. A driver who encounters an aggressive driver is encouraged to change lanes or slow down and keep a safe distance from the aggressive driver. Any motorist concerned that another driver is following them should keep doors locked and drive to the nearest police department. If possible, a driver should call 911 or the Longmont police non-emergency number at 303-651-8501 to alert emergency communications about the incident.

The Longmont Public Safety Department is asking anyone with additional information regarding the suspect or his vehicle to contact Officer Eric Siburg at 303-774-4300 extension 2432 and reference Longmont police report 22-733.