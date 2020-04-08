One Drop Announces Launch Of SugarRx

Backed by behavioral science, SugarRx, One Drop's new digital subscription, offers consumers worldwide access to affordable on-demand support and educational content

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in digital therapeutics solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, today announced the launch of SugarRx , a digital subscription for personal diabetes coaching and education, delivered entirely in the award-winning One Drop app.

SugarRx is an immersive educational experience and represents an evolution of One Drop's ADA-recognized coaching platform (formerly "One Drop | Experts"). Grounded in behavioral science, SugarRx combines interactive modules with empirically established techniques that motivate and support behavior change. For example, SugarRx delivers in-app prompts for commitment, social- and self-reward, and normative messaging. Users are also tasked with goal setting, challenged to solve problems, and encouraged to build a therapeutic relationship with their coach.

"Realizing long-term behavior change is hard, but One Drop makes it easier," said One Drop VP of Behavioral Design & Science, Dr. Gina Merchant. "Unlike many consumer-facing platforms, SugarRx goes beyond basic self-tracking and generic feedback. Instead, our new digital offering leverages not only behavioral science, but also predictive analytics and data science to deliver a highly engaging and effective experience that sparks sustainable behavior change."

In addition to evidence-based content and tools, SugarRx gives users on-demand access to a personal health coach. Every One Drop coach is a Diabetes Care and Education Specialist with years of experience helping people manage their diabetes and improve their health. Subscribers can message their coach anytime for answers, advice, and encouragement—without an appointment and from the comfort of home.

SugarRx is supplemented by AI-powered glucose predictions, alerting users to a sharp drop or unexpected rise in blood sugar levels ahead of time. One Drop pairs glucose predictions with actionable real-time advice, helping users make informed choices about their health or seek additional help to prevent problems. All data recorded in the app is available to coaches, allowing them to provide personalized behavioral guidance.

One Drop offers memberships to digital coaching and educational resources for people living with diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or a combination of these conditions. One Drop's enterprise program provides an end-to-end solution for employers who want to reduce healthcare costs and give their eligible employees the tools, data, and support they need to make positive changes in their health. The company's unique approach combines personal health coaching with AI-powered Predictive Insights to inspire positive behavior change and deliver affordable, effective care to the greatest number of people possible.