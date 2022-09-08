One drug law case in St. Joseph County ended in plea agreement

SOUTH BEND ― The one case in St. Joseph County in which the 2018 drug law on dealing in drugs that causes a death was filed in 2019 against a New Carlisle man, and a plea agreement eventually was reached in the case.

Zachary Born, 35, originally was charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, in December 2019 in connection with the June 29, 2019, death of David Wasielewski, who was found dead in a garage in Rolling Prairie by LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department deputies on reports of an overdose.

Accounts at the time said witnesses indicated that Wasielewski was with two others at Born's New Carlisle home using illegal drugs reportedly provided by Born. Court documents said at the time Born reportedly told another witness Wasielewski was acting strangely so they put him in a bedroom to calm down, according to court documents. He later was found dead, and Wasielewski's body was taken from Born's home, put in the back of a truck, covered with a tarp and driven to Rolling Prairie, where the body was put in his garage.

Wasielewski’s toxicology report indicated the presence of cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine, among other substances, according to court documents.

However, Born accepted a plea agreement in May and was sentenced to prison for dealing cocaine and failure to report a dead body in connection with the Wasielewski death. The charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death was dismissed.

For dealing cocaine and failure to report a dead body, Born was sentenced to five years in prison on the first count and one year in community corrections on the second count.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said that although the dealing in drugs that cause a death la is on the books, it is one that can be hard to prove.

Cotter, while not addressing the lone St. Joseph County case where this charge was used, said there are three directions that can be pursued when dealing with people who deal or share drugs.

Dealers who are "living off the misery of others" and who are selling drugs without regard for the impact on the community need to be "separated from society," Cotter said.

Incarceration is a way to do that.

Others, like friends or family who are buying or sharing drugs they buy often become arrested, Cotter maintained.

Yet there also are drug addicts, themselves, who may "pinch" from their drug stashes to make money to further support their habit.

"I think the evaluation (of these types of drug cases) has to be where we can get the biggest impact in the community," Cotter said.

Drug rehab for addicts who become involved in these scenarios can lessen the crimes committed in communities by addicts who are trying to support their drug habits.

"I know that roughly 85% of the property crimes are committed by those who are stealing because they want to support their habit," Cotter said. "So if we can try in some way to have an impact on the number of addicts, then, hopefully, it's going to reduce other crimes."

Cotter praised the activity of the county Drug Investigation Unit that was put in place and later disbanded on Jan. 1, 2020. Drug-related deaths were in the 60s annually, Cotter said, and the unit had reported only 13 drug overdoses for the year 2019 before the unit was dissolved. Cotter said the current year has seen 90 drug overdoses.

Although he contended more work in this area of finding community solutions to drug addiction and the related crimes that go with it is needed, he said the 2018 drug law is one part of the evaluation.

