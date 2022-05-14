One Dundee Corporation (TSE:DC.A) insider upped their stake by 41% in the previous year

Looking at Dundee Corporation's (TSE:DC.A ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dundee

The CEO, President & Director Jonathan Goodman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.4m worth of shares at a price of CA$1.40 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$1.42. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Dundee share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jonathan Goodman.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Dundee Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Dundee insiders own about CA$10m worth of shares (which is 7.7% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Dundee Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dundee shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Dundee and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dundee and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

