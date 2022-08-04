One Dutchess developer accused of causing construction worker's 2017 death

Five years after a wall collapsed at the One Dutchess development, killing one construction worker and injuring another, the developer and his company are facing accusations their actions caused the incident.

Finbar O’Neill and his New Jersey-based company OneKey were arraigned Wednesday on charges of willfully violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations resulting in death.

According to charges brought by Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, O’Neill failed to follow an engineer’s instructions for safely working around a giant mound of dirt, constructed a wall to support that dirt without the input of “any person qualified in structural design,” ignored multiple parties’ opinions that the wall was unsafe, and failed to notify employees of the potentially hazardous conditions.

The July 29 filing in U.S. District Court states “the defendants, acted with an intentional disregard of or plain indifference” toward OSHA regulations.

Attorney Scott Resnik, representing both O'Neill and OneKey, said in an email both defendants are "innocent... and are intent on contesting them in court."

A release accompanying the filing did not specify what prompted the charges nearly five years after the Aug. 3, 2017 incident. A spokesperson for Williams’ office declined comment when posed with the question.

OSHA previously cited OneKey in early 2018, similarly accusing the company of building a retaining wall that was not designed or approved by a registered engineer, among other violations. At that time OneKey faced more than $281,500 in proposed penalties; Resnik said the fine "is currently on appeal."

Resnik said the "case results from a tragic accident, but the government’s attempt to criminalize this accident five years after its occurrence is also tragic and ill-conceived."

According to Williams, the charge brought against O’Neill last week carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a $250,000 maximum fine; OneKey would face a maximum fine of $500,000.

In the release, which was sent in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Labor, Williams said O’Neill and the company “endangered the safety of their workers by disregarding regulations and taking shortcuts to sidestep their safety obligations,” noting the incident was an “unnecessary and preventable tragedy.”

According to the filing, Maximiliano Saban was killed in the incident. Saban was an employee of New Generations Masonry, a Connecticut-based subcontractor.

One Dutchess is a luxury waterfront apartment development just north of the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, consisting of multiple buildings and amenities.

According to the filing, the construction team moved several large piles of dirt to the site where a future building “D” would be erected in order to work on other buildings, and obtained an engineer’s advice on how to maintain the piles safely. However, the document claims the company deviated from that advice in order to have employees begin work on both buildings “B” and “C,” and chose instead to build a retaining wall without the input of an engineer.

The filing claims the “site superintendent” advised O’Neill to consult an engineer and warned him the wall could collapse and cause a fatal injury. According to the document’s claims, O’Neill responded with indifference. The document also claims “multiple individuals” before Aug. 3, 2017 working on the site told the defendants the wall was unsafe.

The filing notes the company continually added dirt to the pile leaning against the wall, including on the day of the collapse when “construction machinery had been driven on top” of the mound.

“The wall fell because it could not withstand the pressure from the” mound, the document asserts, killing Saban and injuring another worker.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy is presiding over the case in Southern District Court in White Plains.

Resnik said both O'Neill and OneKey "have always prioritized worker safety and take nothing more seriously," saying both "look forward to vindicating themselves at trial."

