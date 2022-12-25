The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toJamf Holding's (NASDAQ:JAMF) shareholders losses of 45% over that period

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 45%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 22%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Jamf Holding because we don't have a long term history to look at. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 5.1%.

With the stock having lost 5.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Jamf Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Jamf Holding increased its revenue by 33%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 45% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Jamf Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 45% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 3.7%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Jamf Holding you should know about.

