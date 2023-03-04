The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toLocal Bounti's (NYSE:LOCL) shareholders losses of 89% over that period

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 89% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Local Bounti because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 72% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Local Bounti isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Local Bounti isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Local Bounti saw its revenue grow by 3,483%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 89% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Local Bounti will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Local Bounti shareholders are happy with the loss of 89% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 6.2%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 72% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Local Bounti better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Local Bounti that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

