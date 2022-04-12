One Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX) insider upped their stake by 5.1% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Eclipx Group Limited's (ASX:ECX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eclipx Group

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Eclipx Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Eclipx Group insiders have about 0.4% of the stock, worth approximately AU$3.3m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Eclipx Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eclipx Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Eclipx Group insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eclipx Group. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Eclipx Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

