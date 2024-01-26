One Eleven Chop House turns 25

One Eleven Chop House in Worcester celebrates 25 years in business on Jan. 29. As part of the celebration, the restaurant will offer guests a unique dining experience that commemorates the occasion. All entrees on the menu will be specially priced at $25.

The $25 is better pricing than when One Eleven Chop House opened in 1999, according to Caitlyn Carolan, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Keith Carolan. One Eleven Chop House is part of Worcester Restaurant Group, founded by Caitlyn Carolan’s parents, Robb and Madeleine Ahlquist, who moved to an advisory role in 2021, handing the business off to their daughter (WRG President) and her husband. The Sole Proprietor on Highland Street in Worcester and VIA Italian Table on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester, are other Worcester Restaurant Group restaurants.

One Eleven Chop House owners Caitlyn and Keith Carolan.

“Doesn’t everyone need a break once in a while,” said Carolan about the anniversary pricing. “The offer is just one way of showing appreciation to our customers. The celebration is a happy occasion and we want people to enjoy themselves and have fun when they dine with us.”

The beloved Chop House is offering the special deal for one day only (Jan. 29) from 4 to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended. It will be first-come, first serve policy for walk ins. The restaurant is opening earlier than usual and extending closing time.

On the Chop House anniversary date, Patty Newton will celebrate 25 years as a member of the wait staff and Aaron Francisco, 25 years as GM. The Ahlquists opened the restaurant in 1999.

Carolan said WRG is grateful to its wholesalers for their strong support in helping make the Chop House anniversary deal possible. “I think our guests will be happy not only with the price, but also the idea of ordering a favorite dish or trying something new. We are so looking forward to the anniversary.” In 2022, Carolan and her husband unveiled new renovations at the Chop House.

The restaurant remains constantly busy and continues to host sold-out wine and whiskey dinners throughout the year. Carolan said a whiskey dinner is planned for Leap Day which falls on Feb. 29. More information to be announced next month. FYI: The Chop House has a “whiskey group,” with monthly events posted on the restaurant website, https://111chophouse.com.

One Eleven Chop House, 111 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, is open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Telephone: (508) 799-4111.

The dish at The Sole Proprietor and VIA Italian Table is all about the $10 lunch specials offered through Jan. 31 during lunch hours, ending at 4 p.m. Dine-in only, no take out.

According to Carolan, the $10 lunch is one of the most successful promotions WRG has ever held. Both restaurants are straight out and diners have posted only positive reviews, she said, adding that only five of the most popular of dishes at each restaurant were chosen for the promotion. “We didn’t want to put on new items because sometimes diners are a little hesitant to try new and different,” she said. “We know the specials are among our guests’ favorites.” FYI: The restaurant didn’t cut back on the portion size of meals.

On the $10 menu at The Sole Proprietor: Ahi Tuna Bowl; Shrimp Scampi; California Shrimp Roll; Fish & Chips; Fish Tacos.

VIA Italian Table features Chicken Marsala; Shrimp Scampi; VIA Meatball Sandwich; Shrimp & Bean Salad; Lunch Pasta & Sauce.

Carolan said despite industry challenges, WRG has maintained staff and a loyal customer base. The update on her parents is that they are enjoying spending their free time with grandchildren, family and friends. Carolan said both parents continue to play an advisory role in WRG.

