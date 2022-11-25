One ENRG Elements Limited (ASX:EEL) insider upped their stake by 38% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for ENRG Elements Limited's (ASX:EEL ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ENRG Elements

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of ENRG Elements

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ENRG Elements insiders own about AU$5.5m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ENRG Elements Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ENRG Elements shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in ENRG Elements and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for ENRG Elements you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

