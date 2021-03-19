One escaped inmate back in custody, search continues for Chavez

Mar. 19—Robert Alan Peak, who escaped from the Cullman County Detention Center Thursday evening, is back in custody following a multi-agency police pursuit overnight.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers pursued Peak, who was driving a stolen vehicle, from Blount County into Cullman County. The chase ended on Hwy. 278 near Berlin.

Leo Chavez is still at large and should be considered dangerous, the Sheriff's Office said. The U.S. Marshall's Service is offering a $5,000 reward for him.

Four inmates escaped from the Cullman County Detention Center at 6:33 p.m. Thursday. Two of the escapees, Tyler Dooley and Justin Long, were back in custody shortly after that.

According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, the inmates escaped through an air vent beside the showers. Making their way through the building, they found a brick and metal wall managing to kick their way through and jumping from the second floor. Gentry said Justin Long broke his foot from the jump.

Chavez, 20, was sentenced in January to two consecutive life sentences, plus 10 years, for the murder of his mother, Adalberta Chavez Ruiz, and his father, Ricardo Santiago Gonzales.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to call 911 or contact the Sheriff's Office at 256-734-0342.

