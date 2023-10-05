One of Europe's 'most wanted' drug traffickers caught
STORY: Ramirez said Boye's organization sends cocaine from South America to ports in Europe and Africa, and that French authorities requested his arrest and extradition.
STORY: Ramirez said Boye's organization sends cocaine from South America to ports in Europe and Africa, and that French authorities requested his arrest and extradition.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. This theory has dominated much of America’s strategic thinking over the past 50-plus years, but new technologies and new adversaries threaten to upend the status quo. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from the country’s strategic bases in the South China Sea.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
"You put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history."
If they break up, the guy can always dress as a 'zombie' Travis Kelce, says one TikToker.
Justin Fields had his best game as a passer against the Broncos in Week 3.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
Is a money market account a savings account? Although they share similarities, they differ in terms of rates, minimum deposits, and fees.
When should you purchase 9 karat gold? This jewelry TikTok creator breaks it all down. The post What is 9K gold, and what should you look for in this type of vintage jewelry? appeared first on In The Know.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Better than Black Friday: Score legendary discounts (up to 60% off!) on Echo Dots, Ring cams. Blink and more.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.
Lewis, the $180 8-foot tall ghoul with a jack-o'-lantern for a head from Target, is 2023's hottest Halloween decoration.
How the expansion teams acquire their first roster, which could include an improved expansion draft system, would go a long way to competitive success for them and the league.
A 2022 survey found that most people subscribe to at least four services.
Dan Titus recaps the strengths of weakness from a recent fantasy hoops mock draft filled with basketball analysts.
WK Kellogg is determined to put its more-than-a-century-old cereal business on the right track after its split with Kellanova.
Yes, I already bought it in both colors.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.