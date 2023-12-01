One every five minutes – Ukrainian sniper kills 12 Russian invaders in an hour near Avdiivka – video

A single skilled sniper eliminated 12 Russian invaders in the span of an hour, injuring three more, as seen in an Ukraine’s Special Operation Forces (SSO) video posted on Telegram on Dec. 1.

Operating near the frontline city of Avdiivka, SSO snipers work at distances from 920 to 1170 meters, demonstrating precision and efficiency in neutralizing the enemy threat.

Russian invasion forces have made several attempts to storm Avdiivka, throwing several mechanized columns at the city, but have lost 80% of their equipment, Tavria Defense Forces spokesperson, Oleksandr Shtupun, said on Nov. 22.

Earlier, Shtupun reported that Russia had sharply increased the number of offensive operations near Avdiivka.

Russia has lost about 10,000 military in just one month of active offensive operations on Avdiivka, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Nov. 10.

Read also: Ukrainian army reports 30% surge in Russian assaults near Avdiivka; losses of some positions

The Russian military is losing soldiers and equipment near Avdiivka "faster and on a larger scale than even Bakhmut," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier.

