One Evli Pankki Oyj (HEL:EVLI) Analyst Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

One thing we could say about the covering analyst on Evli Pankki Oyj (HEL:EVLI) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Shares are up 6.5% to €8.56 in the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Evli Pankki Oyj's one analyst is for revenues of €65m in 2020, which would reflect a chunky 14% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 41% to €0.43 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of €76m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.68 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 5.6% to €8.50, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 14% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 4.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 1.4% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Evli Pankki Oyj is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that the analyst has reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Evli Pankki Oyj. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

As you can see, this analyst clearly isn't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Evli Pankki Oyj's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

