In one extraordinary day, the calculations of the Age of Trump are thrown out the window

Rubicon: Crossed.

In a single extraordinary day, the calculations and conventional wisdom that have prevailed in Washington during the Age of Trump were thrown out the window. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for two years a voice of caution about the consequences of trying to remove President Donald Trump from office, announced Tuesday that the House of Representatives would begin a formal impeachment inquiry into whether he encouraged a foreign government to investigate his political rival.

Even the president's most fervent critics don't believe there's much chance that an impeachment vote in the House, if it happens, would remove Trump from the White House; that's a step that would require the assent of a two-thirds super-majority in the Republican-controlled Senate. But it almost certainly will transform the nation's politics in ways that are impossible to predict.

There are perils ahead, not only for the president but also for the Democrats who decided to pursue him – and for the Republicans who may be weighing whether to defend him.

History provides no reliable guide about the consequences ahead.

"The president must be held accountable," Pelosi said after a meeting of the House Democratic caucus. Standing in front of a phalanx of American flags, she spoke gravely and took few questions. She said Trump's acknowledged actions have "revealed the dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

As she finished speaking, Trump began tweeting.

"Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage," he wrote. "So bad for our Country!"

Earlier, he had dismissed news of Pelosi's decision as though he were brushing lint off his blue suit. “If she does that, they all say that’s a positive for me in the election,” he said. “You could also say, 'Who needs it?' It’s bad for the country.”

From impossible to inevitable

In the spring, impeachment looked all but impossible when special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election failed to galvanize support for the idea. But it became all but inevitable after reports emerged last week of a separate allegation involving foreign involvement in American politics.

This time, Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani acknowledged that they encouraged the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the business dealings of his son Hunter. During that time, Trump ordered a delay in sending military aid to Ukraine, although he said there was no quid pro quo involved.

A whistleblower, not publicly identified, filed a complaint with the intelligence community's inspector general, who ruled that it was credible and urgent. With that, the law says it should be sent to Congress. The administration refused to do that, another point of confrontation. Pelosi set a deadline of Thursday to deliver it.

Trump promised to release on Wednesday a complete transcript of his phone conversation July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukraine story almost immediately became a flashpoint in a way the Russia story never did. For one thing, it involved a sitting president, not a presidential candidate. For another, Trump was directly involved; it wasn't a case of a shadowy meeting at Trump Tower involving his son and campaign aides. And it is easy to understand, unlike the complicated tales of Moscow's intrigue.