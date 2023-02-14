One facing felony charge after boxing match devolves into general brawl

Feb. 13—Authorities took two into custody after a brawl involving members of two motorcycle clubs broke out during a boxing match at Majestic Valley Arena on Saturday night.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino wrote in a press release that 911 calls reporting a massive fight involving as many as 50 people began coming in to emergency dispatchers about 9:30 p.m., Feb. 11. Arriving law enforcement — the Kalispell Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol joined the Sheriff's Office in responding — "observed a chaotic scene," according to Heino.

Authorities determined that members of two clubs, the Pagans and Warriors, which both have chapters in Washington, were involved in the melee, Heino wrote.

First responders took two people, including a 16-year-old, to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment for injuries following the fracas. Heino described the two as "significantly injured by members of these motorcycle clubs."

One woman, arrested for disorderly conduct, has since been released. A second, Brandi Laree Partney, 36, of Walla Walla, Washington faces a felony assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court.

According to court documents, Partney was caught on video wielding the wooden bat during the melee and authorities believe she attacked the 16-year-old victim during the brawl.

The teenager told investigations he was trying to pull a motorcycle club member off of his father when Partney allegedly struck him. Witnesses corroborated the teenager's account, according to court documents.

When deputies spoke with Partney, she allegedly admitted joining the fight and hefting a baseball, but denied striking the teen. She told authorities she pointed it at the 16-year-old, court documents said.

"Multiple people provided cellphone video of the incident that clearly showed Partney swinging the bat," an affidavit filed in district court stated.

She said she lost track of the baseball bat before authorities arrived, according to court documents. Investigators were unable to recover the weapon.

Story continues

Prosecutors are recommending she be held on $150,000 bail, according to court documents. Partney is scheduled to appear before Judge Danni Coffman on Feb. 23 for her arraignment.

Heino said the donnybrook remains under investigation and local authorities are working with their counterparts in Washington to identify members of the Pagans and Warriors motorcycle clubs involved. Several individuals identified by investigators as suspects fled before law enforcement arrived, he said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the fight to contact the Sheriff's Office at tips@flathead.mt.gov.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.