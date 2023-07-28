One fatality caused by explosion in Odesa Oblast Trade Union building

Consequences of the explosion in Odesa Oblast Trade Union building

A grenade detonated in the Odesa Oblast Trade Union Building, killing one, the National Police reported on July 28.

Law enforcement believes the explosion was due to mishandling of the grenade in question.

Law enforcement officers and experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit have been diligently working at the scene. They are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

