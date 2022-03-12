The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place outside of Mount Shasta on Friday night.

The Sheriff Office deputies and Mount Shasta police officers involved in the shooting were unharmed and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending completion of the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment and information about the shooting is limited due to the ongoing investigation.

Nada Atieh is a Report For America corps member and education reporter focusing on childhood trauma and the achievement gap for the Redding Record Searchlight. Follow her on Twitter at @nadatieh_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today! And if you are able, please consider a tax-deductible gift toward her work.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: One fatality reported in fatal Siskiyou County officer-involved shooting