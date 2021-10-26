One fatally shot in hotel parking lot Monday night, Kansas City police say

One person was fatally shot on Monday night in the parking lot of a hotel in the Bridlespur neighborhood on Kansas City’s south side, according to police.

Police were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the 500 block of East 105th Street near the Sonesta Select hotel on a reported shooting, Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, said at the scene. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Drake said.

The victim, an adult male, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and died there, Drake said.

Police had no suspect information to immediately provide. It was also unknown why the victim was near the hotel at the time. Drake said detectives were still trying to determine what led up to the shooting by speaking with witnesses and evaluating the crime scene.

The homicide marks Kansas City’s 127th so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. It was also the third reported within the span of 24 hours. Two were killed in separate shootings beginning Sunday night.

There had been 160 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history. By this time in 2019, the city had suffered 126 killings.

The department is asking anyone with information about Monday’s fatal shooting to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous report through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.

The Star’s Luke Nozicka contributed to this report.