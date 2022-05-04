One fatally shot, juvenile in custody after SWAT incident in York County SC

A juvenile is in custody in South Carolina after a person was fatally shot Tuesday in York County, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

The name of the person killed, and the name and age of the juvenile have not been released. The relationship between the juvenile and the victim also has not been released.

“The juvenile was taken into custody for a homicide-related charge,” sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert said in a written release to The Herald Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and York County SWAT were called to Sutton Springs Road, west of the town of York, Tuesday afternoon after 1:30 p.m when a shooting incident was reported, Tolson said.

Sutton Springs Road, which crosses S.C. 5, was closed for hours and traffic was detoured.

A large police presence that included K-9, the sheriff’s office drone team, and SWAT could be seen for several hours, sheriff’s officials said. York County SWAT has members from several police and law enforcement agencies in York County.

The fatal shooting is the second incident in a week in York County where a juvenile was charged.

In Rock Hill, a 15-year-old juvenile was charged with murder by the Rock Hill Police Department in connection to a shooting April 26 where three teens died. Another 17-year-old teen was charged, as an adult, with murder in that case.

