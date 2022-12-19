One fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas on Sunday night: Police

One person was fatally shot Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas and major crimes detectives were investigating the case as a homicide, according to police.

KCKPD officers were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to the 4000 block of Lloyd Street on a reported shooting, Officer Marshee London, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement late Monday morning.

One person was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital and died there, police said.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the identity of the victim were not immediately available from police.

The killing marked the 39th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw 51 killings.

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking that anyone with information about the fatal shooting call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.