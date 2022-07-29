One fatally shot in possible carjacking attempt in Shoreline

Colleen West
·1 min read

One person was shot and killed in Shoreline in what may have been an attempted carjacking on Friday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet at 9:12 a.m. saying that deputies were at the scene near the I

Investigators from KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit are at the crime scene.

It is not yet known if the suspect or the victim was shot.

KIRO 7 has a news crew at the scene gathering information.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Recommended Stories