1 fatally stabbed, 2 injured at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — A prisoner was fatally stabbed and at least two others were injured Thursday at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, a spokesperson said.

Fulton County sheriff’s spokesperson Natalie Ammons said there had been multiple stabbings in the “active incident” at the facility in Atlanta.

All of the injured were being detained at the jail, Ammons said.

More details were not immediately available. It’s the second death of someone held at the jail in a week. Over the weekend, a person being held there for months on an arson charge died, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported.

The detainee who died this week was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause of the death, the sheriff’s office said. He had been booked there in December on a second-degree arson charge, it said.

In July, the U.S. Justice Department announced it was investigating conditions at the jail. It said there were "credible allegations" of unsafe conditions, violence and excessive use of force.

The jail is the one former President Donald Trump reported to last week after he was indicted on state charges in an election case that alleges racketeering.

Trump was in the jail for less than 20 minutes after he turned himself in Aug. 24.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said at an unrelated news conference Thursday that conditions at the jail have long been known to be inadequate.

It’s not large enough, it’s antiquated, and some of the locks don’t work, she said.

"The reality is we need a bigger facility, and it needs to be a facility that treats people humanely,” she said.

Fulton County commissioners are discussing plans to build a jail, WXIA reported this month.

