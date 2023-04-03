One-fifth of endangered right whale population seen feeding off New England coast

Wildlife officials worked to protect about one-fifth of the world's entire population of North Atlantic right whales swimming off Massachusetts’ Cape Cod coast on Friday.

Two patrol vessels safeguarded between 60 to 70 right whales – an endangered species with fewer than 350 North Atlantic that remain – from boat traffic, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

A mother and calf were also spotted with the group, which fed outside the east end of the Cape Cod Canal in the Cape Cod Bay before traveling to another location by Saturday, according to officials.

On March 18, the Center for Coastal Studies' right whale aerial survey team spotted the first North Atlantic right whale mother/calf pair in Cape Cod Bay of the year. The mother is known to scientists as Porcia (#3293 in the North Atlantic Right Whale catalog).

North Atlantic right whale #4545 was first seen with an entanglement in February off of Nantucket. She was spotted again on March 29 in Cape Cod Bay.

In March, NOAA Fisheries documented around 80 right whales in Cape Cod Bay.

Rescue attempts for 8-year-old right whale

Meanwhile, attempts are underway to help an 8-year-old female right whale that became entangled in fishing rope and swam into Cape Cod Bay, Cape Cod Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

Scott Landry from the nonprofit Center for Coastal Studies told Cape Cod Times that her entanglement is "serious" – so much so that "without help, the entanglement will kill her. And it won't be a quick death."

Fishing gear a known killer

Entanglement in fishing gear is one of the greatest threats to the animal, according to NOAA, killing at least nine right whales since 2017 – though right whale casualties are not well documented. Advocates have fought to try to force the federal government to protect the dwindling numbers of whales from the dangers they face, including vessel collisions and entangling fishing gear, in the warming waters off Canada and the United States.

Last Wednesday, a team directed by Landry managed to remove 200 feet of rope from the whale, known only as #4545 in the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium's right whale catalog, but she remains entangled.

He noted that the Provincetown-based team – which will continue monitoring sea and weather conditions for another attempt to untangle the whale – "worked very hard" to free the whale despite her attempts to evade crew members.

The severely entangled right whale was initially spotted in February, but trained rescuers were unable to respond at the time because of distance and the lack of daylight.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

