One final public hearing set for 2045 Comprehensive Plan before approval

The final draft of the Henderson County 2045 Comprehensive Plan is ready for review by the Board of Commissioners, capping a process that began in January 2021 and included public input sessions and several revisions.

The cover page of the 2045 Henderson County Comprehensive Plan.

The first draft of the plan was released in September 2022 and was followed by input meetings with residents in all areas of the county. Plan updates incorporating suggested revisions were then released and reviewed by commissioners and the Henderson County Planning Board.

One last public hearing will be held on the entire draft plan at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting, followed by a vote for or against approval by the board. A digital copy of the plan is available on the county website at www.hendersoncounty2045.com for the public’s review, as well as a timeline of the plan and recordings of meetings.

The plan includes goals for each segment of the county, as well as a future land use map that details where and how areas would like growth and development to occur. Thousands of community members have participated in the making of the draft plan, said Planning Director Autumn Radcliffe.

West Henderson High to get secure entrance

The board unanimously approved a guaranteed maximum price for creating a secure, enclosed campus at West Henderson High, the last school in the county to complete its secure-entry project.

Carolina Specialties Construction proposed to complete the project for no more than $4.2 million. The project includes closing open courtyards and building a new addition with a lobby and reception area at the school’s entrance with door-access controls. A canopy will also be constructed outside the entrance for student drop-off and pick-up.

Construction should take a year to complete, Chris Todd, Business and Economic Development director for the county, told commissioners. To enclose the north courtyard, walls will be built to connect the gym and athletic facilities to the Career Technical Education wing of the school, said Architect Maggie Carnevale, vice president and Asheville office leader for LS3P.

The enclosed addition will provide students with a heated and cooled walkway between the two areas, and will also serve as a lobby area for the gym. It represents about 3,000 square feet of new construction.

An area in the back of the school near the north courtyard will be enclosed with 8-foot-tall chain link fencing and a gate, Carnevale said.

“Once we finish this, hopefully in about 12 months from now, you will have successfully worked through all of the schools and created secure entry points and more secured them, as well as added video cameras to the schools to help protect our students, and I just want to thank you for that work that you put forth,” Todd said.

The maximum guaranteed price was $200,000 under the original budget, he added.

“All right, let’s move forward,” Board Chair Rebecca McCall said. “We’ll be cutting another ribbon soon.”

Broadband project clears next hurdle

The next step in the county’s broadband expansion project was completed Jan. 2, as commissioners agreed to pay $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Charter/Spectrum.

The county was required to pay $100,000 in matching funds as part of the GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) Grant agreement. The county created a Broadband Taskforce in February 2022, with the goal of identifying public-private partnerships to provide internet access to all areas of the county.

The Henderson County Broadband Profile shows that about 13.5 percent of residents are unserved when it comes to internet access. Money from the GREAT Grant will help bring internet access to residents in unserved areas, especially in the northeast portion of the county, Todd said.

Residents can visit www.ncbroadband.gov/north-carolina-broadband-survey to take a survey about the quality of their internet access. Information compiled will guide investment, research and policy recommendations.

