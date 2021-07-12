One of the final tweets from an account linked to the man suspected of masterminding the Haitian president's assassination called for a 'transitional government'

A still from a YouTube video showing Christian Sanon. DrChristianSanon/YouTube

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Wednesday.

On June 7, an account linked to a suspect tweeted about wanting a "transitional government."

The suspect, Christian Sanon, flew to Haiti around the time of the tweet, the police said.

The last worded tweet posted by an account linked to the man identified by the police as a mastermind of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse's assassination called for a "transitional government" in the Caribbean country.

Authorities in Haiti announced on Sunday that they had arrested Christian Sanon, a 63-year-old Haitian-born man who worked as a doctor in Florida.

Léon Charles, the country's police chief, said Sanon and several others involved in Moïse's killing flew to Haiti on a private jet in early June with "political objectives," according to The Washington Post.

A screenshot of a tweet from the account HaitiLivesMatter on June 7. HaitiMatter/Twitter

On June 7, a tweet from an account linked to Sanon called HaitiLivesMatter said: "A transitional government in Haiti is the only way forward. Port-au-Prince is now in complete chaos." The account has been deleted, but Insider found an archived copy of the page.

Sanon's personal website, ChristianSanon.org, redirected to HaitiLivesMatter.com.

The Post said that on that website, Sanon was branded as the head of a mission "chosen to lead Haiti."

On June 6, the HaitiLivesMatter account retweeted a post from the House Foreign Affairs Committee calling on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to "withhold funding for the constitutional referendum proposed by Haitian President Moïse."

Moïse had postponed the referendum, scheduled for June 27, until September.

The killing followed months of unrest and calls for Moïse to step down.

The police in Haiti said that 28 people carried out the hit and that as of Monday 21 people had been arrested in connection with it, Reuters reported.

Two Haitian Americans arrested in connection with the killing told authorities that the group's intention was not to kill Moïse but to arrest him and take him to the presidential palace, the Miami Herald reported.

On Sunday, Charles said he believed there were two other men who masterminded the operation, though he did not name them.

He added that Sanon had wanted to become Haiti's president and hire the killers as his bodyguards.

