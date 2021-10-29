ONE FIRE FOCUS: Cherokee Nation's victim service department redoubling efforts to prevent abuse

Oct. 28—After increases in domestic violence cases over the past year, and the murder of a woman that hit close to home for the Tahlequah community, the Cherokee Nation and its ONE FIRE Victim Services are redoubling efforts to prevent abuse.

ONE FIRE stands for "Our Nation Ending Fear, Intimidation, Rape and Endangerment." It has given support to 334 new clients in 2021, while continuing to serve more than 200 clients from 2020. The program helps victims maneuver the criminal justice system by assisting with filing police reports, explaining court procedures, accompanying victims to and from court appearances, and much more.

That's just one side, or branch, of ONE FIRE, said Executive Director Shawna Duch. The other side focuses on helping victims get out of abusive situations, without requiring them to fill out reports or request protective orders.

"Sometimes, if you would ask them to file a police report, then you would lose them and you would never see them again," Duch said. "We help with anything it takes to get them out of an abusive situation. So if they need a place to live, if they need groceries, if they need clothes — whatever those things are that can help them get away from a really bad situation, that's what we want to do for them."

Part of ONE FIRE's mission is to empower victims seeking help with the tools they need to rebuild their lives and become strong individuals. But originally, the service "was more of less a Band-Aid" to get victims out of crisis mode, Duch said. In recent years, ONE FIRE staffers have worked to acquire grants that allow them to go beyond that.

"Now we're pretty much able to do anything we need to do to get them out of a situation and keep them out," Duch said.

While ONE FIRE has been able to help victims, COVID-19 hindered those efforts. Domestic violence advocacy groups across the country saw a decline in individuals reaching out for help when they were forced to stay home.

"We all realized they can't reach out to us because they're home with their abusers. They're not able to pick up the phone or send an email, so it was kind of a lull there for a little bit," Duch said. "Then when everything started opening up and people started going back to work, our numbers shot right back up."

While domestic violence remains a problem throughout the country, Indigenous women in particular are more affected. American Indian women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average. According to data from the National Congress of American Indians, more than 55 percent of Native women will suffer from domestic violence in their lifetimes. It's led people like Duch to believe Indigenous women can often be neglected.

"A lot of them are real hesitant to come forward," she said. "They may know other people who will look down on them for reporting, or they feel too ashamed to come forward. There are so many different reasons they don't. I absolutely believe they're at an elevated risk."

On Oct. 11, Tyler Tait was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after Moria Kinsey, a former nurse for Cherokee Nation Health Services, was found dead by Arkansas police. Tait was a physician for CNHS.

CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued an executive order on Monday, requiring all employees and job training participants to disclose when they have certain interactions with the criminal justice system, such as when they have a warrant for their arrest or a court order against them.

"It's also important that as an employer, we educate our workforce on domestic violence, on healthy relationships, on keeping families whole and making sure that we all understand this community commitment we have to preventing domestic violence," Hoskin said. "And so we are going to undertake an effort to educate our workforce on these subjects."

In addition to mandated training for employees to recognize, prevent and report domestic violence, Hoskin's order created a task force to examine policies within the tribe and make recommendations to improve its efforts.

Hoskin said the Cherokee people are counting on him and others within the tribe to do everything they can to eliminate domestic violence across the reservation, to provide care and comfort to citizens, and to bring abusers to justice.

"Without doubt, the recent news of our former employee being killed is something that reinforces to us that this is a matter we always need to make additional efforts on," he said. "There will never be a time where we don't need to reinvigorate what we do, because the issue commands that kind of attention, but it's certainly refocused our efforts."

Duch will serve on the 11-member Task Force to Protect Women and Families, and already has ideas to address domestic violence. She said she would like to create an abuser intervention program and some type of department to allow perpetrators to get help for themselves.

"Until you fix the abuser, we're going to have the abuse," she said. "I know there's probably some who would want help. They know it's probably not right, but there's no place for them to go get help. We do have men who come in for help, and it's very, very hard for them to come forward."

Get help

For those who need assistance, or for more information, contact ONE FIRE at 918-772-4260; email one-fire@cherokee.org; or visit 17846 S. Muskogee Ave.