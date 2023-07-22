One firefighter dies after two were shot at Alabama fire station; $45K reward offered

A $45,000 reward is now being offered following the death of a firefighter just five days after he was shot along with a colleague at a fire station in Birmingham, Alabama, according to officials.

Jordan Melton was shot on July 12 while conducting routine morning checks with Firefighter Jamal Jones at Station 9 in Norwood, a neighborhood of Birmingham. Melton was in critical condition while Jones was in serious condition following the shooting.

Melton, 29, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. He graduated from the recruit academy only one month ago.

In a statement, Mayor Randall Woodfin described Melton as young, vibrant and "full of life."

"I ask that you join me in wrapping our arms around Jordan’s family today," Woodfin said. "They’ve lost a son, a brother, a friend and colleague."

A suspect is not yet in custody in connection with the shooting.

"Know that we’re exhausting every resource to find answers and justice for Jordan’s loved ones," Woodfin said. "Jordan paid the ultimate price for his service to our city, we will not let that sacrifice be in vain."

The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department honored their fallen firefighter following his death.

"We will never forget the impact that you left on our department and the City of Birmingham," the department wrote on Facebook. "You are forever in our hearts."

Officials have not provided an update on Jones' condition.

Investigators believe a man or a group of men entered the fire station building on the morning of July 12 through an open bay door and shot the firefighters, Police Chief Scott Thurmond said last week.

The shooting was targeted but investigators have not yet determined a motive, according to Thurmond.

A reward of $45,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting, according to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com