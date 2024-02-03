I was one of the first guests on Royal Caribbean's $1,800-per-person Icon of the Seas. Nothing prepared me for what it was like on the world's largest cruise ship.

I spent three nights on Royal Caribbean's new world's largest cruise ship, the 9,950-person Icon of the Seas.

The 1,198-foot-long beast was overflowing with flashy amenities I never imagined possible on a ship.

Kids might love the $1,775-per-person ship, but I spent most of my time overwhelmed.

Royal Caribbean's new Icon of the Seas isn't a regular cruise ship. It's a cool cruise ship — one that will overwhelm you so much, you'll end up retreating to your tiny cabin more than you expected.

Love it or hate it, the 250,800-gross-ton vessel is here and hard to ignore. At 1,198 feet-long and 20 decks tall, the Icon of the Seas and its rainbow spaghetti-like water park stands out from its comrades at Miami's bustling cruise terminal .

Get used to the sight: The new world's largest cruise ship will be homeported there for a year of seven-night cruises .

Looking at a ship of its size, it's hard not to wonder: Has science gone too far? Is it as overwhelming as it seems? Is it safe? Will it blow a hole in the ozone layer?! (The answers, in order, are: maybe, yes, yes, maybe .)

Royal Caribbean probably doesn’t care if you hate its new floating vacation destination.

Icon of the Seas docked at Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Because plenty of other people don't.

Michael Bayley, the cruise line's CEO and president, has been touting the Icon as "the best-selling product in the history of our business."

Like the travelers who scrambled to book it in 2022, spurring the largest reservation day in Royal Caribbean’s history, boarding the Icon has been a long time coming for me.

The ship has nine hot tubs. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

I'm no cruise fan, but it's hard not to be intrigued by a floating resort promising an indoor waterfall, waterpark, and $100,000-a-week cabin .

I even traveled to Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard in 2023 to tour the ship while it was still under construction.

However, no amount of research or construction tours could’ve prepared me for my three nights on the Icon.

Icon of the Seas has six water slides. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Ahead of its January 27 debut, Royal Caribbean invited me on a complimentary, three-night preview cruise on January 20.

Reading a list of Icon of the Seas's amenities is one thing — but seeing it brought to life is another beast.

The cruise line has been marketing its new product as the “ultimate family vacation.”

The AquaDome has several lounges and bars. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

And that's exactly what it is — especially if a family's priority is to keep the children entertained.

If you have a toddler, have fun spending most of your time at Surfside.

The Surfside neighborhood features an arcade, a water playground, and an all-day brunch spot where children eat for free. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The open-air neighborhood has the aesthetic of a giant preschool with bright cartoon decals and small playgrounds (both dry and with water).

I am not a six-year-old, but who am I to resist Surfside’s snack stand’s complimentary churros?

Surfside was designed for children younger than six years old. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But I did not ride the carousel. Nor did I waste my money at the arcade.

Instead of Surfside, I spent most of my afternoon at Thrill Island.

Thrill Island puts a nautical spin on mini-golf. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

You've likely heard about this outdoor neighborhood's amenities, which include a six-slide water park and the Crown's Edge ride.

I'll admit it: I loved the water park.

The fear I felt on the 46-foot-tall drop slide was the first emotion I’ve experienced in weeks.

Royal Caribbean says one of the water slides is the tallest at sea. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Apologies to whoever heard my throaty yelp and subsequent choking when I slugged a mouthful of warm pool water.

The other slides were typical for any on-land water park — impressive for a ship. However, the two raft slides required more than one rider.

Again, it pains me to say that I loved the adrenaline-pumping Crown’s Edge.

Participants must suit up in a jumpsuit and harness to participate in the course, elevated well above the deck. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

"Why don't you look scared?" another woman in line asked me as we suited up in our safety gear.

I admitted that I had no idea what to expect. Mentally, I responded with a regret-filled expletive.

After seeing the course, I quickly realized why she asked.

Crown's Edge is elevated above Thrill Island. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

I soon found myself contending with my fear of heights as I lept between the suspended platforms like a confused baby frog.

When the last one suddenly dropped from under my feet, I found myself suspended 154 feet above the ocean as I zip-lined back to the start of the course.

Thrill Island has quieter classics like a sports court and rock climbing wall.

Thrill Island has outdoor activities like a surf simulator. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But between the drop water slide and Crown's Edge, the screams coming out of the neighborhood are unavoidable.

By the second afternoon, desperate for quiet, I trotted past the water park and mini-golf course to look for the ship’s adult-only outdoor lounge.

Royal Caribbean says the Icon of the Seas is the first cruise ship to have a suspended infinity pool. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

I was greeted by a bar (duh), two hot tubs, a suspended infinity pool, and staggered rows of lounge chairs.

Unfortunately, I quickly learned this venue was more like a pool club than a quiet retreat.

A DJ and speakers kept a lively pace at the adult-only section. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But if you're a parent, it could be the perfect kid-free getaway while your children are romping around the nearby waterpark.

The complement to Thrill Island is Chill Island, home to four of Icon’s seven — yes, seven — pools.

The Icon of the Seas has seven pools, including a 5,800-square-foot one that royal Caribbean says is the largest at sea. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Chill Island was so expansive, the walk to look for your favorite swimming hole could be considered a workout.

I could not have survived the excessive walking without Icon’s elevators, as frustrating as they were.

The large elevator lobbies help control the crowds. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The cruise ship had large elevator lobbies with touchscreen kiosks to streamline crowd control. Guests have to enter their desired floors to receive an elevator assignment.

But once inside — and often after a long wait — the elevators' display screens frequently glitched, leaving me confused about when my stop was coming up.

I, a certified baby, was overwhelmed by all of this. The elevators, the monstrous pool deck, the jungle-like waterpark.

Pearl Cafe's large seating area is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and peaceful chatter. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

I found my peaceful retreat at Pearl Cafe, a casual grab-and-go option that looked like it belonged at an airport.

But for the most part, there was no escaping the loud music, visual overload, or crowds.

I could either pay extra to go to the spa or return to my cabin to escape the hustle and bustle.

My ocean-view balcony cabin had 50 square-feet of private outdoor space. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

So, the latter, I did, maybe more often than I ever have on a cruise this short.

However, my ocean-view balcony cabin was blasphemously cramped for the world's largest cruise ship.

The cabin had modern amenities like a TV with Chromecast and a touchscreen thermostat that also controlled the lights. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

A whopping 80% of its 2,805 cabins were designed for families.

Do we think a family of four could peacefully coexist in this 204-square-foot stateroom with a bathroom so small, my elbows were at war with the walls?

On the bright side, my cabin had a decent amount of storage and a TV with Chromecast.

It was the smallest cruise stateroom bathroom I've ever seen. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But imagine paying hundreds of dollars a night, per person, just to get towels that shed, two-in-one body wash and shampoo, and no conditioner.

(Guests in the $100,000-a-week Ultimate Family Townhouse get high-end Malin and Goetz toiletries!)

And I’ll say it — the food was mid.

El Loco Fresh is the ship's complimentary Mexican-inspired buffet. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

A month prior, my dinners on Regent Seven Seas' new ultra-luxury Seven Seas Grandeur included luscious caviar and succulent foie gras.

The Icon was not the Grandeur.

The buffet’s chilled, marinated calamari was unexpectedly my favorite bite during my three nights at sea.

The buffet had soup and international food stations. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But the all-you-can-eat feast's other seafood options were tough and chewy, the avocado on the morning toast was questionably un-avocado-tasting, and the prosciutto was unusually dry.

The food hall, a first for Royal Caribbean, had refreshing options like crepes and Mediterranean-inspired wraps and bowls.

One of the stalls had variations of macaroni and cheese. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

My pita wrap was satisfactory despite the dense and dry falafels. But my dessert crepe was so sweet, the subsequent sugar rush could've had me bouncing overboard.

The complimentary three-deck main dining room had a rotating menu.

My crab cake appetizer had a refreshing "salad." Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But my dinner there was uneventful, and my supposedly beloved crab cake was crumbly and over-salted.

I still ate all of it.

Only half of Icon's 21 dining venues are complimentary. If you want luxurious lobsters and steaks, you’ll have to ball out on a specialty restaurant.

Speciality meals include raw oysters, lobster tails, and sashimi. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But at upcharged Hooked Seafood, the only memorable dish was my appetizer of raw oysters.

If I still drank, I would’ve drowned my disappointment at one of the 20 bars and nightlife venues.

One of Thrill Island's pools has a swim-up bar. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

College Me would've been delighted by the swim-up bar, walk-up Champagne kiosk, and do-it-yourself bar crawl at the Royal Promenade .

However, boring Adult Me was surprisingly satisfied with every watering hole's "mocktail" options.

At night, the Royal Promenade also hosted a family fun parade with energetic dancers and a leader who looked suspiciously like Cap’n Crunch.

The nighttime parade had a confusing collection of costumes. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

There's no better sight than a rambunctious family friendly parade next to bars full of drunk adults.

However, I found the Royal Promenade's adult-only comedy club and karaoke bar more entertaining.

But none of the shows topped Icon’s “Aqua Action!” and “The Wizard of Oz."

Entertainment on the Icon of the Seas includes a nighttime show at its water-based theater. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The former is a dazzling display of divers, nine-foot-tall robotic arms, and synchronized swimmers.

I hate most song-and-dance cruise shows — they’re often boring, tacky, and cringe-worthy.

"The Wizard of Oz" is accompanied by a16-piece live orchestra. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But my ego was humbled by "The Wizard of Oz," its delightful Munchkins, and puppet Toto.

The set designs, costumes, and 16-piece live orchestra were impressive for a floating production.

Despite my disappointment with the dining and cabin, activities like the musical make Icon of the Seas a great option for families with kids.

The Central Park neighborhood is filled with live plants. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

As a solo adult traveler, I wanted to see more quiet lounges. But the ship wasn't designed for travelers like me (someone who's scared of chaos and children).

On the other hand, I'm sure a chaos-seeking child would probably never want to disembark.

Sure, the tiny stateroom could lead to some bickering. And you'll probably end up walking several miles a day just to navigate the ship.

Surfside has a candy shop, Sugar Beach. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

It could be one of the most overwhelming and exhausting cruise vacations you'll ever take. (I disembarked Icon of the Seas two weeks ago, and I'm still trying to process everything I saw.)

But there’s likely no better option than Royal Caribbean's new mega ship if you’re a parent seeking an action-packed cruise that will keep your children sufficiently entertained.

Icon of the Seas will sail to Perfect Day at CocoCay throughout 2024. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Icon has the typical kid and teen clubs. But given all the other amenities, these younger travelers probably won't spend much time there.

At least you could leisure away your afternoons at the adult-only pool club while your children terrorize the water slides nearby.

The new mega vessel will spend the rest of 2024 operating seven-day cruises from Miami to Mexico, the Caribbeans, and Royal Caribbean's private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Fares start at $1,775 per person for a windowless interior cabin.

Read the original article on Business Insider