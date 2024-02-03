I was one of the first guests on Royal Caribbean's $1,800-per-person Icon of the Seas. Nothing prepared me for what it was like on the world's largest cruise ship.
I spent three nights on Royal Caribbean's new world's largest cruise ship, the 9,950-person Icon of the Seas.
The 1,198-foot-long beast was overflowing with flashy amenities I never imagined possible on a ship.
Kids might love the $1,775-per-person ship, but I spent most of my time overwhelmed.
Royal Caribbean's new Icon of the Seas isn't a regular cruise ship. It's a cool cruise ship — one that will overwhelm you so much, you'll end up retreating to your tiny cabin more than you expected.
Love it or hate it, the 250,800-gross-ton vessel is here and hard to ignore. At 1,198 feet-long and 20 decks tall, the Icon of the Seas and its rainbow spaghetti-like water park stands out from its comrades at Miami's bustling cruise terminal.
Get used to the sight: The new world's largest cruise ship will be homeported there for a year of seven-night cruises.
Looking at a ship of its size, it's hard not to wonder: Has science gone too far? Is it as overwhelming as it seems? Is it safe? Will it blow a hole in the ozone layer?! (The answers, in order, are: maybe, yes, yes, maybe.)
Royal Caribbean probably doesn’t care if you hate its new floating vacation destination.
Because plenty of other people don't.
Michael Bayley, the cruise line's CEO and president, has been touting the Icon as "the best-selling product in the history of our business."
Like the travelers who scrambled to book it in 2022, spurring the largest reservation day in Royal Caribbean’s history, boarding the Icon has been a long time coming for me.
I'm no cruise fan, but it's hard not to be intrigued by a floating resort promising an indoor waterfall, waterpark, and $100,000-a-week cabin.
I even traveled to Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard in 2023 to tour the ship while it was still under construction.
However, no amount of research or construction tours could’ve prepared me for my three nights on the Icon.
Ahead of its January 27 debut, Royal Caribbean invited me on a complimentary, three-night preview cruise on January 20.
Reading a list of Icon of the Seas's amenities is one thing — but seeing it brought to life is another beast.
The cruise line has been marketing its new product as the “ultimate family vacation.”
And that's exactly what it is — especially if a family's priority is to keep the children entertained.
If you have a toddler, have fun spending most of your time at Surfside.
The open-air neighborhood has the aesthetic of a giant preschool with bright cartoon decals and small playgrounds (both dry and with water).
I am not a six-year-old, but who am I to resist Surfside’s snack stand’s complimentary churros?
But I did not ride the carousel. Nor did I waste my money at the arcade.
Instead of Surfside, I spent most of my afternoon at Thrill Island.
You've likely heard about this outdoor neighborhood's amenities, which include a six-slide water park and the Crown's Edge ride.
I'll admit it: I loved the water park.
The fear I felt on the 46-foot-tall drop slide was the first emotion I’ve experienced in weeks.
Apologies to whoever heard my throaty yelp and subsequent choking when I slugged a mouthful of warm pool water.
The other slides were typical for any on-land water park — impressive for a ship. However, the two raft slides required more than one rider.
Again, it pains me to say that I loved the adrenaline-pumping Crown’s Edge.
"Why don't you look scared?" another woman in line asked me as we suited up in our safety gear.
I admitted that I had no idea what to expect. Mentally, I responded with a regret-filled expletive.
After seeing the course, I quickly realized why she asked.
I soon found myself contending with my fear of heights as I lept between the suspended platforms like a confused baby frog.
When the last one suddenly dropped from under my feet, I found myself suspended 154 feet above the ocean as I zip-lined back to the start of the course.
Thrill Island has quieter classics like a sports court and rock climbing wall.
But between the drop water slide and Crown's Edge, the screams coming out of the neighborhood are unavoidable.
By the second afternoon, desperate for quiet, I trotted past the water park and mini-golf course to look for the ship’s adult-only outdoor lounge.
I was greeted by a bar (duh), two hot tubs, a suspended infinity pool, and staggered rows of lounge chairs.
Unfortunately, I quickly learned this venue was more like a pool club than a quiet retreat.
But if you're a parent, it could be the perfect kid-free getaway while your children are romping around the nearby waterpark.
The complement to Thrill Island is Chill Island, home to four of Icon’s seven — yes, seven — pools.
Chill Island was so expansive, the walk to look for your favorite swimming hole could be considered a workout.
I could not have survived the excessive walking without Icon’s elevators, as frustrating as they were.
The cruise ship had large elevator lobbies with touchscreen kiosks to streamline crowd control. Guests have to enter their desired floors to receive an elevator assignment.
But once inside — and often after a long wait — the elevators' display screens frequently glitched, leaving me confused about when my stop was coming up.
I, a certified baby, was overwhelmed by all of this. The elevators, the monstrous pool deck, the jungle-like waterpark.
I found my peaceful retreat at Pearl Cafe, a casual grab-and-go option that looked like it belonged at an airport.
But for the most part, there was no escaping the loud music, visual overload, or crowds.
I could either pay extra to go to the spa or return to my cabin to escape the hustle and bustle.
So, the latter, I did, maybe more often than I ever have on a cruise this short.
However, my ocean-view balcony cabin was blasphemously cramped for the world's largest cruise ship.
A whopping 80% of its 2,805 cabins were designed for families.
Do we think a family of four could peacefully coexist in this 204-square-foot stateroom with a bathroom so small, my elbows were at war with the walls?
On the bright side, my cabin had a decent amount of storage and a TV with Chromecast.
But imagine paying hundreds of dollars a night, per person, just to get towels that shed, two-in-one body wash and shampoo, and no conditioner.
(Guests in the $100,000-a-week Ultimate Family Townhouse get high-end Malin and Goetz toiletries!)
And I’ll say it — the food was mid.
A month prior, my dinners on Regent Seven Seas' new ultra-luxury Seven Seas Grandeur included luscious caviar and succulent foie gras.
The Icon was not the Grandeur.
The buffet’s chilled, marinated calamari was unexpectedly my favorite bite during my three nights at sea.
But the all-you-can-eat feast's other seafood options were tough and chewy, the avocado on the morning toast was questionably un-avocado-tasting, and the prosciutto was unusually dry.
The food hall, a first for Royal Caribbean, had refreshing options like crepes and Mediterranean-inspired wraps and bowls.
My pita wrap was satisfactory despite the dense and dry falafels. But my dessert crepe was so sweet, the subsequent sugar rush could've had me bouncing overboard.
The complimentary three-deck main dining room had a rotating menu.
But my dinner there was uneventful, and my supposedly beloved crab cake was crumbly and over-salted.
I still ate all of it.
Only half of Icon's 21 dining venues are complimentary. If you want luxurious lobsters and steaks, you’ll have to ball out on a specialty restaurant.
But at upcharged Hooked Seafood, the only memorable dish was my appetizer of raw oysters.
If I still drank, I would’ve drowned my disappointment at one of the 20 bars and nightlife venues.
College Me would've been delighted by the swim-up bar, walk-up Champagne kiosk, and do-it-yourself bar crawl at the Royal Promenade.
However, boring Adult Me was surprisingly satisfied with every watering hole's "mocktail" options.
At night, the Royal Promenade also hosted a family fun parade with energetic dancers and a leader who looked suspiciously like Cap’n Crunch.
There's no better sight than a rambunctious family friendly parade next to bars full of drunk adults.
However, I found the Royal Promenade's adult-only comedy club and karaoke bar more entertaining.
But none of the shows topped Icon’s “Aqua Action!” and “The Wizard of Oz."
The former is a dazzling display of divers, nine-foot-tall robotic arms, and synchronized swimmers.
I hate most song-and-dance cruise shows — they’re often boring, tacky, and cringe-worthy.
But my ego was humbled by "The Wizard of Oz," its delightful Munchkins, and puppet Toto.
The set designs, costumes, and 16-piece live orchestra were impressive for a floating production.
Despite my disappointment with the dining and cabin, activities like the musical make Icon of the Seas a great option for families with kids.
As a solo adult traveler, I wanted to see more quiet lounges. But the ship wasn't designed for travelers like me (someone who's scared of chaos and children).
On the other hand, I'm sure a chaos-seeking child would probably never want to disembark.
Sure, the tiny stateroom could lead to some bickering. And you'll probably end up walking several miles a day just to navigate the ship.
It could be one of the most overwhelming and exhausting cruise vacations you'll ever take. (I disembarked Icon of the Seas two weeks ago, and I'm still trying to process everything I saw.)
But there’s likely no better option than Royal Caribbean's new mega ship if you’re a parent seeking an action-packed cruise that will keep your children sufficiently entertained.
Icon has the typical kid and teen clubs. But given all the other amenities, these younger travelers probably won't spend much time there.
At least you could leisure away your afternoons at the adult-only pool club while your children terrorize the water slides nearby.
The new mega vessel will spend the rest of 2024 operating seven-day cruises from Miami to Mexico, the Caribbeans, and Royal Caribbean's private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Fares start at $1,775 per person for a windowless interior cabin.
Read the original article on Business Insider