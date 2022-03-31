One First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) insider upped their stake by 5.8% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for First Internet Bancorp's (NASDAQ:INBK ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Internet Bancorp

The Chairman & CEO David Becker made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$892k worth of shares at a price of US$45.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$43.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Becker.

David Becker purchased 30.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$44.14. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at First Internet Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at First Internet Bancorp, over the last three months. In total, Chairman & CEO David Becker bought US$892k worth of shares in that time. But Independent Director Jerry Williams sold shares worth US$85k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does First Internet Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. First Internet Bancorp insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 7.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Internet Bancorp Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in First Internet Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in First Internet Bancorp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

