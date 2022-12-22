One of the First Ruf-Tuned Porsche 997-Gen 911s Is Now Up for Auction

One of Ruf Automobile’s most impressive riffs on the 997-generation Porsche 911 is up for auction.

The ride in question is the first example of the Rt12 S that the German tuner introduced in 2009 as the high-power successor to the Rt12. The S variant received improved aerodynamics, a distinctive front wing and a new carbon-fiber decklid with a matching carbon rear wing. Essentially, it’s a Stuttgart classic with the cool factor turned up to 11.

This particular model, which is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, was originally built for a Puerto Rican racing driver. A testament to the ride’s beauty, it was also used as a press vehicle by Ruf and has been featured in high a number of magazines that are included in the sale.

The magazines the Rt12 S was featured in.

The body is finished in a gleaming Guards Red paint that contrasts the 19-inch alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport S tires nicely. Under the hood, a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six drives all four wheels via a six-speed manual transaxle. The mill can reportedly churn out 685 horses and 664 ft lbs of twist. Stopping power comes from carbon-ceramic brakes with yellow calipers.

The cabin, meanwhile, features bucket seats in black leather with red stitching and Alcantara inserts. The same upholstery runs across the rear seats, door panels and dash. You’ll also find an integrated roll cage, automatic climate control and Porsche Communication Management with navigation. To top it off, the carbon-fiber airbox is etched with the serial number 001.

The rear of the tuned Porsche.

The best part? The Rt12 S shows just 23,000 miles on the dial. It also comes with a full service history and a clean Montana title. Suffice it to say, all that pedigree and quality will cost you. The car is currently sitting at $202,000, with 11 days left on the sale. If you’re a fan of Ruf, four other tuned 911s will be auctioned off at Gooding & Company’s annual Amelia Island sale next March. Happy bidding.

Click here to see all the photos of the Rt12 S.

RUF Rt12 S

