A recent poll by Monmouth University has revealed that nearly one in five Americans believe a conspiracy theory alleging Taylor Swift's involvement in a government scheme to secure President Biden's re-election.

Among the findings published on Wednesday, 46 per cent of respondents claimed awareness of the theory, with 18 per cent admitting belief in it.

Of those believers, 71 per cent identified as Republicans and 83 per cent as Trump supporters. Moreover, 73 per cent also subscribed to the belief that the 2020 US Presidential election results were fraudulent.

The theory posits collaboration between the US Defense Department and the pop star to disseminate pro-Biden messaging aimed at undermining Mr Trump's support base.

It suggests Swift may be leveraging the NFL to amplify this propaganda to a wider audience.

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, noted: “The supposed Taylor Swift PsyOp conspiracy has legs among a decent number of Trump supporters. Even many who hadn’t heard about it before we polled them accept the idea as credible.

“Welcome to the 2024 election.”

Regarding Swift's potential role in encouraging voter turnout, 68 per cent of the American public endorsed the idea, with strong support from Democrats (88 per cent) but more tepid backing from Republicans (42 per cent).

