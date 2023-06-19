One in five doctors still planning to retire early despite Hunt’s £4bn pensions giveaway

One in five doctors still plan to retire early despite Jeremy Hunt’s £4bn pensions tax giveaway which was designed to stop workers leaving the NHS and making the waiting list crisis worse.

And the problem could get even worse if Labour gets back into power and fulfils its promise of reimposing a cap on pension savings, a doctors’ union has said.

The health service has struggled for years with doctors retiring early, citing pernicious pension rules which meant they were penalised for working overtime and late in their careers.

The Chancellor surprised many in his March Budget by scrapping the lifetime allowance (LTA) on pension savings, and increasing two other allowances which limited the amount workers could save into their pensions tax free.

The reforms will cost around £4bn over the next five years.

When he announced the move, Mr Hunt said he recognised strict pension tax rules led to many senior doctors retiring early and claimed that, following the announcement, doctors had contacted the British Medical Association saying they wanted to return to work.

However, new data obtained by The Telegraph reveals many doctors are still planning to retire, suggesting that the Chancellor’s reforms may be failing to halt the exodus.

Wealth management firm Quilter asked 200 doctors whether Mr Hunt’s pension changes had made them reconsider their retirement plans.

In a blow to the Government’s ambitions to clear record-long waiting lists, 20pc of those surveyed said they still plan to retire early, even though they can now avoid tax penalties for putting more money into their pensions.

More concerningly, only 7pc said they are still planning to retire at the state pension age, now 66, while 19pc said they “didn’t know” whether they will retire early or not.

Dr Sarah Tennant, chair of the hospital doctors’ union pensions committee, warned more doctors will leave if Labour follows through with its promise to bring back the lifetime allowance if they win the next general election.

“The prospect of a reversal on the lifetime allowance could accelerate the exodus of senior doctors prior to a change of Government. The changes announced in the recent budget are welcome, but stability and predictability in the pensions tax system is desperately needed,” she said

A Government spokesman said its NHS pension reforms “will result in more senior staff choosing to remain in work for longer”.

“This small survey does not reflect the potential impact of these measures, as we estimate around 22,000 senior NHS clinicians could exceed the previous £40,000 annual allowance in 2023-24, and around 31,000 clinicians reached at least 75pc of the £1.073 million lifetime allowance,” they said.

“We have record numbers of staff working in the NHS, including over 5,400 more doctors compared to March 2022, and we will publish a Long-Term Workforce Plan shortly which will help recruit and retain more staff.”

It comes as NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, this week announced plans to fill outpatient appointment slots by allowing older workers to do them remotely.

The previous LTA limit of £1.07m was removed in April and will be abolished entirely by next spring. Previously, anything over the limit was subject to a tax charge of up to 55pc, which left high-earning doctors facing huge tax bills.

The pension annual allowance was also increased from £40,000 to £60,000.

