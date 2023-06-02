One in five Louisiana homeowners policyholders saw their policies cancelled, survey says

Nearly a fifth of homeowners insurance policyholders surveyed in Louisiana said their provider canceled their policy, LSU researchers found, showing a trend of homeowners facing trouble getting coverage and rising costs.

The 2023 Louisiana Survey, conducted by the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, found that 17% of homeowners policy holders surveyed had their coverage canceled by their provider, and 19% of state residents tried to get a policy last year. More than half of them – or 11% of all adults – had trouble getting one.

Louisiana’s property insurance landscape was thrown into crisis after facing several devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021. Hurricanes Laura and Ida alone combined for 800,000 Louisiana insurance claims totaling $22 billion. As a result, eight insurance companies failed and others stopped writing new policies below Interstate 10.

As the state was beginning to face this crisis, Gov. John Bel Edwards called a special session in early 2023 to try to implement some measures to help Louisiana homeowners. With many homeowners unable to get policies from private companies, many turned to Citizens – Louisiana’s state-sponsored insurer of last resort.

But insurers using Citizens faced a 63% increase beginning this year, with state law requiring that Citizens’ price be 10% above the highest market rate in each parish or the actuarial rate, whichever is higher.

At the time, Jim Donelson, Louisiana’s insurance commissioner, said the state was facing the toughest property insurance market since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. During the special session, the legislature funneled $45 million into the Insure Louisiana fund.

The Louisiana Survey provided a glimpse of the depth of the crisis in Louisiana. Nearly two-thirds – around 63% – of Louisiana homeowners policyholders said the cost of their coverage increased over the last year. Around 54% of flood insurance policyholders said the cost of their coverage rose.

Around 69% of state residents said homeowners insurance costs more in Louisiana compared to other states, while 71% said flood insurance costs more. Around 67% said automobile insurance costs more.

Close to one in five Louisiana adults have filed a property claim on their homeowners, flood or renters insurance policy, making up around 29% of policyholders.

