One of five shot at single scene in Minneapolis has died

One of five men hit by gunfire at a single location on Franklin Avenue late last week has died, police said.

The man was shot about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of E. Franklin Avenue, and was one of two who were taken by emergency responders to HCMC, police said Monday.

Also shot at the same scene were one man who was grazed by a bullet, another who arrived on his own at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and yet another who sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. All are expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests have been made. The identities of the men who were shot have yet to be released.

This is the city's 79th homicide in 2021, according to a Star Tribune database.

The highest one-year number of homicides in Minneapolis was 97 in 1995. There were 84 last year and 83 in 1996. By comparison, before the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, 2019 saw 48 homicides in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information with information about this latest killing is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

Two other shootings Thursday night occurred less than 45 minutes earlier elsewhere in the city, police said. A man was shot about 9:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. Lowry Avenue, where he was found wounded on the ground. Emergency responders took the critically wounded man to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

About 20 minutes later, another man was shot near S. 3rd Avenue and E. Franklin Avenue, according to police. He was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with noncritical wounds.