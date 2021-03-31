One Fix to Food Inflation: U.S. Farmers Are Planting More Than Ever

Kim Chipman, Michael Hirtzer and Isis Almeida
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Corn is in the midst of its best rally in a decade, and soybeans have also surged. But the gains weren’t enough to prompt the U.S. government to bulk up its planting estimates, as instead its survey showed that farmers would exercise restraint after years of disappointment.

Acreage for the two biggest U.S. crops will be up from last year, but the increase is falling well short of what traders were expecting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that plantings for each commodity will trail the average analyst estimate by about 2 million acres and fail to reach the record that many were forecasting.

The surprise from the USDA sent markets soaring. Soybeans jumped more than 5%, the biggest advance since 2016. Corn traded within about 1% of a mutliyear high reached in February. Concern is growing that if plantings stay at the current USDA-forecast levels, there won’t be enough fresh supply from fall harvests to replenish dwindling stockpiles. That would exacerbate the food inflation that’s already gripping the world.

Commodity markets have taken off in the last six months as reopening economies buoyed demand prospects. Typically, higher prices encourage more output. But in many cases, that surge in supply hasn’t come as producers stay disciplined in a bid to keep markets buzzing and amid skepticism over how much consumption will grow. That’s been true in oil, with OPEC’s top official warning that demand remains fragile just before a meeting to discuss whether the cartel and its partners will prolong vast production curbs.

The fresh USDA figures signal that discipline might also be the watchword in agriculture. Farmers could be staying cautious after suffering through years of sluggish markets, tepid demand and extreme weather. If prices stay near current levels, it will likely mean that crop revenues will finally be high enough for most growers to see a profit this year.

“It’s exciting this year to think about planting a crop where there’s the potential to make real money, because we haven’t done that for several years,” said Ty Thompson, a second-generation corn and soy producer in Galesburg, Illinois, who’s been farming since 1986.

The USDA said farmers plan to seed 87.6 million acres of soybeans this spring, short of the 90.1 million average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Corn is predicted to see seedings of 91.1 million acres, below projections of 93.1 million. The outlook for both crops also trailed USDA estimates from its outlook forum in February.

“Corn and soybean plantings came in lower than expected, with the threat of shortage as a result,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities.

Still, skepticsm over the USDA figures was high. The agency does often adjust its plantings estimates over the course of the growing season. The USDA figures are based on close to 80,000 farmer surveys as of March 1.

It’s “hard to believe that total acres are this low,” said Dan Huber, an independent broker. “Not sure I believe” the corn estimate, “but we have to trade it,” he said.

Many farmers were talking about expanding their acreage plans this year before the USDA report. In addition to more corn, soybeans were also seen as a big winner.

Dennis Haugen, who runs a 4,500-acre farm in eastern North Dakota, is planning to expand his soybean acreage by about 10% this year, the most since 2014. In central Illinois, Sean Powell is changing his planting mix for the first time in years, going from a split of 60% corn and 40% soy to 55% and 45%.

And in southeast Iowa, Dave Walton is getting ready to sow the most soy in his more than two decades as a full-time farmer, in part due to field damage caused by last August’s powerful derecho wind storm that flattened corn throughout the state.

But even when farmers want to plant more, there are limiting factors.

Land prices are surging, making it expensive to expand. Fertilizer is also on the rise. Ammonia in Tampa Bay, Florida, is getting bids at $545 per metric ton, more than double trades of $250 a ton from a year ago, according to data from Bloomberg’s Green Markets.

“We are seeing a huge increase in the price of everything we buy to produce a crop,” said Vance Ehmke, who owns a seed company and a 136-year-old farm in Kansas.

The USDA planting forecasts will help growers decide what to do with the acres they haven’t yet earmarked for a particular crop, April Hemmes, a fourth-generation farmer in Iowa, said prior to the report. Growers can also use market moves as hedging opportunities.

“We can really lock in a profit,” said Hemmes, who serves as a director for the Iowa Soybean Association. “People can make an annual salary in one day with this report.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Roku?

    Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down nearly 30% over the past month, but the stock should reverse course and move higher from multiple catalysts and a more attractive valuation, according to Truist Securities. The Roku Analyst: Matthew Thornton upgraded Roku's stock from Hold to Buy with a price target lowered from $480 to $367. The Roku Thesis: Roku is in the early stages of building out its international streaming video business and management is focused on launching TCL Roku TVs in the United Kingdom and Brazil, Thornton wrote in the note. These two markets represent the third and fifth largest international TV ad market (excluding China). Related Link: BofA Likes Roku's Deal To Acquire Nielsen's AVA Business Under a bearish scenario, Roku faces an international long-term video advertising reported gross profit of $634 million. Under a base case scenario, this metric rises to $2.4 billion and under a bullish case it rises to $5.2 billion. Thorton said Roku is poised to address a fast-growing market with a five-year total addressable market compounded annual growth rate of 35% and a 10-year growth rate of 25%. But the company can grow at a faster rate after acquiring linear addressable TV assets from Nielsen. From a valuation perspective, the recent sell-off has pushed the stock back to an EV/GP/growth multiple from 0.8 times to 0.5 times to 0.6 times. From an EV/sales point of view, the stock has pulled back to the two-year average on an absolute basis and relative to the S&P 500 index. See also: How to Buy Roku Stock ROKU Price Action: Shares of Roku were trading higher by 2.3% Tuesday at $307.74 Latest Ratings for ROKU DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy Mar 2021KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight Feb 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy You Should Eat Up Papa John's Stock Over Domino's PizzaAlbertsons Taps Google To 'Reinvent The Future Of Grocery Shopping'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • DNA can be collected from the air and could help track viruses

    DNA can be collected from the air, scientists have found in a discovery that could show which animals are in an environment, track viruses or help with forensics. Living organisms are constantly emitting tiny traces of environmental DNA (eDNA) by shedding skin cells, hair, mucous and faeces. Previously, scientists had used these traces to detect which animals are present in bodies of water or soil. But researchers from Queen Mary University of London wanted to find out whether some DNA was also hovering as dust in the air. They took air samples from a room that had housed naked mole-rats and then used existing techniques to check for DNA sequences within the sampled air. As well as identifying the mole-rat DNA they also picked up human DNA, suggesting the sampling could be used for forensic applications or even to determine how viruses such as Covid spread.

  • Economists weigh in on the merits of net-zero climate goals: survey

    A growing number of climate economists say the world should take "immediate and drastic action" to tackle climate change, according to a survey published Tuesday. Failing to do so could cost the world some $1.7 trillion a year by the middle of this decade, escalating to about $30 trillion a year by 2075, according to estimations by the 738 economists from around the world surveyed by New York University's Institute for Policy Integrity. "People joke about how economists can't agree on most things," said Derek Sylvan, the institute's strategy director and one of the authors of the survey.

  • This Floating Hotel Concept in Qatar Rotates 360 Degrees to Generate Its Own Electricity

    It's part 5-star hotel, part giant hydro generator.

  • 10 Most Profitable Agricultural Business Ideas in 2021

    In this article, we are going to talk about the 10 most profitable agricultural business ideas in 2021. You can skip our detailed discussion about the trends in the agribusiness industry and go to the 5 Most Profitable Agricultural Business Ideas in 2021. The agriculture industry is one of the major contributors to the world’s GDP as […]

  • Wisdom the Albatross, 70, the World's Oldest Known Wild Bird, Is Still Hatching New Chicks

    Wisdom, the Laysan albatross, has outlived several mating partners and even the biologist who first tagged her in 1956

  • Credit Suisse Girds for Billions in Losses From Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hadn’t finished the probe of its last crisis when the newest one hit.The Swiss bank expects its loss tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management to run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The firm spent Monday trying to calm its shell-shocked staff while facing heat from investors already reeling from the bank’s exposure to Greensill Capital’s collapse earlier this month.March’s blowups may wipe out more than a year of profits for the bank and threaten its stock buyback plans, as well as adding to the reputational hit from other missteps. With the shares posting the only decline among Europe’s major banks in 2021 and a new chairman starting next month, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein is facing questions over whether he and risk chief Lara Warner have a handle on the bank’s exposures.“Risk control at every level in this bank must be examined and changes made where there are deficiencies,” David Herro, chief investment officer at Harris Associates, one of the biggest investors in the bank, said in an email. “But I state the obvious?”The bank has said warned it faces “highly significant” losses tied to Archegos. Analysts at Berenberg pegged the hit at 3 billion Swiss francs, on top of 500 million francs from the Greensill issues.Gottstein -- who’s been in almost constant fire-fighting mode since taking over about a year ago -- attempted to calm senior bankers and traders in a call late Monday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Speaking alongside investment bank head Brian Chin, he said the bank was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.Senior bankers questioned when Credit Suisse would learn from the incidents. Executives also said it’s too early to say if the dividend is at risk, one of the people said.While Credit Suisse isn’t the only bank to face losses from the family office of former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang, it’s just the latest in a series of loan losses, writedowns and scandals that seem to occur at ever shorter intervals. Gottstein has ordered reviews and made adjustments, but by and large has defended the bank’s appetite for risk.Gottstein had elevated Warner to chief risk officer in his first reshuffle last year, when she was also given oversight of compliance. The promotion made her perhaps the bank’s most senior female executive and ended any questions of whether she would be held back by being a close confidante of Gottstein’s predecessor Tidjane Thiam. Thiam had promoted her to head of compliance and asked her to clean up legacy issues and help reset the risk appetite for his strategy, focused on doing more business with the bank’s wealthy clients.Compared to some peers, Warner’s background is light on risk experience. She joined Credit Suisse as an equity analyst in 2002 and held several senior research roles until she became chief financial officer and chief operating officer for the investment-banking unit in 2010.Warner has challenged her managers to engage more with the business, according to people who worked with her. Risk managers used to building computer models and dreaming up worst-case scenarios were asked to deliver presentations to market their achievements.Credit Suisse late last year agreed to extend a $140 million loan to Greensill Capital, just months before its collapse. Risk managers at the investment bank in London were initially reluctant to grant the request, a person familiar with the matter has said. They then discussed the matter with their counterparts in the Swiss and Asian private banking units, which oversaw founder Lex Greensill’s personal wealth, and eventually were overruled.Now the loan is in default and Credit Suisse has only recovered about half, after Greensill Capital collapsed in early March. Even worse, the bank had to freeze a $10 billion group of funds that its asset management unit ran with Greensill, threatening to damage relationships with key clients. The final financial hit isn’t clear yet as the bank winds down the funds, but it has already warned that not all the money may be recovered.Credit Suisse’s impact from Archegos also has yet to be determined. While it and Japanese lenders Nomura Holdings Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. have flagged significant losses, other lenders to the family office -- such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG -- cut their exposure with no or only immaterial damage.Credit Suisse’s 1.5 billion-franc share buyback could be a casualty as it tallies up the cost of Archegos, according to Eoin Mullany, a bank analyst at Berenberg.Proxy adviser Ethos said investors should reject the proposed bonuses of the management for the financial year 2020 at the upcoming general meeting, in light of the potential losses. In addition, the adviser called for investors to not grant discharge to the board and executive management in order to retain their rights to file legal action against them.The hits from Archegos and Greensill have spoiled a plan by Gottstein to start the year with a clean slate. The CEO late last year wrote down the value of the bank’s stake in hedge fund York Capital and took a hit related to a long-standing legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities, dealing the bank its first quarterly loss in three years. The crises have more than overshadowed its best start to the year in a decade.“While all four events appear idiosyncratic in nature, it inevitably has led investors to question the strategic decision making at CS and the risk culture of the firm,” Andrew Coombs, a bank analyst at Citigroup Inc., wrote Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1750

    EUR/USD gained downside momentum and is trying to settle below the support at 1.1750.

  • Korean Manufacturers’ Confidence Hits Decade High Amid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Confidence among South Korean manufacturers has jumped to its highest in almost 10 years, as optimism builds over the economy’s growth prospects.An index of business sentiment among manufacturers climbed to 91 in April from 85, for its highest reading since August 2011, the Bank of Korea said in a statement Wednesday.The improvement was broad-based, with separate gauges for domestic firms and exporters rising at a similar pace, and sentiment for small companies increasing even more than for exporters. The headline result far exceeded the long-term average of 81 used as a yardstick to assess sentiment.The upbeat mood follows a return to optimism among consumers and comments by President Moon Jae-in and Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol that the economy is growing faster than they previously thought. Korea has entered 2021 in better shape than most economies and with less scarring from the pandemic. Strong export growth and signs of a consumption revival are underpinning the recovery.KOREA INSIGHT: 2021 Outlook Brightens as Exports Not Sole DriverAmong survey components, firms’ expectations for production, new orders and operation rates were among the measures that improved from the previous month. Profitability expectations declined slightly.Some 20.2% of surveyed manufacturers cited economic uncertainty among difficulties for their business operations, a decline from 22.9% the previous month. The proportion of firms citing rising commodity prices as a problem rose to 14.7% from 10.0%.Confidence among non-manufacturers picked up for a third month to 78, its highest since 2018. The long-term average for service industries is 77.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba, DST Leads $750 Million Investment in China’s Nice Tuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and DST Global led a $750 million investment round for Chinese grocery app Nice Tuan to help the startup expand in the increasingly competitive industry.Nice Tuan, also known as Beijing Shihui Technology Co., attracted funding from others including D.E. Shaw & Co., Anatole Investment and Jeneration Capital, the company said. It will use the funding to bolster its supply chain and increase fresh produce offerings.Founded in 2018, the Beijing-based company focuses on community grocery buying, a crowded sector that’s captured the attention of some of the biggest funds and Chinese tech companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc. and Meituan. Consumers sheltering at home during the pandemic have reinvigorated a once-difficult groceries arena, and startups in the space are raising funds to win more market share in a sector that could reach 1.27 trillion yuan ($193 billion) by 2025.The startup also attracted funding from Dragoneer, CDH Investments, GGV Capital, Kunlun Capital, Franchise Capital and Cygnus Equity, the company said. Its early investors include Joy Capital.Nice Tuan provides services in 1,598 cities and counties across China, generating 15 million orders per day, it said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

    Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60% of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday. With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and the European Union, already has one of the world's highest per capita death rates and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has warned of a breakdown of its health system. Infections have doubled in recent days from a daily average of about 2,000 cases over the past three months, putting pressure on hospitals.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • Switch from growth to value not done yet -fund mgr

    Improving economic fundamentals are likely to drive interest rates higher still, which will continue to favor the economically-sensitive stocks that have lagged over the past year, at the expense of the high-flying tech names that dominated during the darkest days of the health crisis, said Bray.

  • In congressional rematch, Democrat Christy Smith hopes GOP Rep. Mike Garcia's voting record gives her an edge

    The northern Los Angeles County congressional district is likely to be among the most contested in the midterms.

  • Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

    Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday, without specifying whether the country would await approval by the European Medicines Agency before using it. The conservative Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. Only two other EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have ordered the Russian vaccine and only Hungary has used it.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after declining in February. The survey showed more consumers intended to buy homes, cars and household appliances over the next six months.